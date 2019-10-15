Festival brings African film and fashion to area

Images of Africa in movies created on other continents—such movies as Tarzan and King Kong—often have been inaccurate and even insulting, according to some African filmmakers. Officials at ESTA Solutions Inc., a nonprofit organization “with a vision to establish bonds through arts among disparate communities at home and abroad,” say they hope to change that.

ESTA Solutions is hosting the Atlanta African Film and Fashion Festival coming to Stone Mountain on Oct. 12. The theme is Africa through the African Lens. Festival organizers say they seek to promote “an understanding and appreciation of Africa and Africans through compelling storytelling, breathtaking cinematography, and cultural fashion.”

Isayas Sium, founder and executive chairman of ESTA Solutions who previously lived in California, said he created the Silicon Valley African Film Festival 10 years ago and because of its success he wants to extend the concept to other parts of the country. “It grows more popular every year, attracting film lovers and even Hollywood actors and producers. The film and fashion festival in the Atlanta area will be an extension of that event, which showcases African films and filmmakers,” Sium said, adding that the festival—in addition to film screenings— will feature live performances, food, a fashion show, an African market, conversations with filmmakers and other activities.

“This is our first year in the Atlanta area, but we hope to come back each year. The festival in California is the first week in October. Our plan is to bring it to Georgia the next week,” Sium said. He predicted that residents of the metro Atlanta area, especially communities near Clarkston and Stone Mountain, will find the festival exciting. “This area already has a large African presence. Many African people live here and are introducing their culture to others through shops and restaurants.”

The festival will include 10 films from such African nations as Ethiopia, Kenya and South Africa. “We chose short films from several nations, because we wanted to bring a good sampling of the type of films being produced in Africa.” Sium said, adding that people who only see American, European and perhaps Asian films might be surprised at how large the film industry is in Africa.

Sium said the festival is not just for Africans and African Americans. “We believe this festival will strengthen our ties among the different communities of the metro Atlanta and provide an opportunity to celebrate the rich diversity that allows us all to flourish,” he said.

For the festival’s Atlanta debut, organizers decided to showcase fashion along with film. “People love movies and fashion,” Sium said. “This should make an exciting combination.”

African fashion designer Nania Dennis, who will be featured at the festival, said she welcomes the opportunity to educate Americans about Africa.

“I went to high school in America and I was surprised by the questions my classmates asked,” said Dennis. “They asked if we walk around naked and barefoot, if we eat with our hands. There are some African nations where people eat many foods with their hands, but that’s local custom. We are not all poor and illiterate. We have doctors, lawyers, professionals of all types just as you find in the rest of the world.”

Dennis said much of the rest of the world is only recently discovering what she describes as the breathtaking fashions being created in Africa. “The colors, the styles, the prints are attention grabbing no matter where you are from.,” she said.

“There are styles you can wear to work, to the beach, for weddings, proms and other social events.” She said she stood out when she wore an African dress to her prom more than 25 years ago. “Today it’s common to see African fashions not only on Africans and African Americans, but Caucasians, Asians and others. Often African pieces are paired with solid colors or with European or American clothing. The result is really stunning.”

While many see runway fashions as unsuitable for everyone, Dennis said, she designs clothes for a wide range of ages and body types. “You don’t have to be 22 years old or a size 2 to wear these. A 22-year-old could wear these fashions, but so could her mother; they might just choose different accessories.”

Linda “Pearl” Fils-Aime, founder of Pearl School of Modeling, is coordinating the festival’s fashion component. She noted that African clothing and accessories will be for sale from festival vendors along with food and other items that reflect African culture.

The Atlanta African Film and Fashion Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 12, from 4 until 10 p.m. at The Safari Event Center, formerly the Lion of Judah Center, 6202 Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain.

