Few voters in line on Election Day, absentee voting surpasses prior elections

More than half of DeKalb County’s registered voters had voted early in-person or submitted an absentee ballot as of the last day of early voting on Oct. 30, almost surpassing the county’s 2016 final election numbers.

Of the county’s more than 572,856 registered voters, about 53.81 percent—or 308,283—ballots had been received through the three weeks of early voting and returned absentee ballots as of Oct. 30. More than 195,542 ballots were cast in person during the early vote period and 112,741 absentee ballots had been received. Absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m.

Compared to the 2016 election, which also included the U.S presidential race, 179,954—or about 42.86 percent—of the county’s 419,871 registered voters had voted early or submitted an absentee ballot. Only 16,500 had voted via absentee ballot in 2016, which saw a 76 percent—or 319,285—total voter turnout.

The Briarcliff voting precinct at 3039 Briarcliff Road in Atlanta had no line on the morning of Election Day, similar to many other locations throughout DeKalb. Photo by Jay Phillips.

On Election Day Nov. 3, voters across social media reported experiencing minimum wait times at most of DeKalb’s polling locations in the morning hours. It is unknown how many voters are expected to vote on Election Day. Since 2008, DeKalb County has averaged a 75.85 percent total voter turnout during General Elections that include the U.S. president’s race. Other races appearing on DeKalb’s 2020 General Election ballots included federal and states seats, and local races, including sheriff, District 1 county commissioner, and other special elections.

Find your polling precinct and wait time here: https://dekalbgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=4135bd1868654e3b84aca982395712d8.

