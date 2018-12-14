Fifteen recognized as hometown heroes

Since its inception in 1996, Decatur officials have handed out hundreds of hometown hero awards to deserving volunteers in the community.

This year, Decatur recognized 15 individuals with the Hometown Hero Award at the December meeting of Decatur Business Association at the Decatur Conference Center.

“These hometown heroes, they make a huge difference in the community,” said Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett.

According to city officials, the hometown heroes program was created in 1996 at the close of the Hometown to the World Festival held during the Atlanta Olympic Games that year. Officials said the 14-day festival was a success because of the hundreds of volunteers. At the close of the festival, the Decatur City Commission honored the volunteers, and since then, the Hometown Heroes Awards have been presented annually.

This year’s winners included Mike Barcik, who volunteers with the MLK Jr. Service Project Weatherization Program; Emily Berg, founder of the Mead Road Mardi Gras Parade; Beth Byrnes, founder and president of the Clairemont Gateway Association; Anne Clarke, operator for the Oakhurst Jazz Night series; Joyce Cohrs, volunteer for The Friends of Decatur Library; Kristin Ebersold, community leader and volunteer; Quonisha Jackson, Middle Georgia Bears Elite football coach and student tutor; Linda Lael, longtime AARP tax aide and volunteer income tax counselor at Decatur Recreation Center; Tim Martin, Decatur Business Association volunteer; Ellyn Mathys, founder of the Oakhurst Pollinator Garden at the Oakhurst Dog Park; Amina Mohamad, a leader in the Somali community and Decatur Housing Authority apartment neighborhood; Beate Sass, creator of the I Am Decatur photo project; Sara Shay Sullivan and Christy Amador, former co-chairs of the Better Together Advisory Board and Anna Summerlin, volunteer with A Season of Giving/Christmas Decatur.

“This was such a big surprise when I got the letter in the mail from the city saying that I was a Hometown Hero,” Martin said. “Being a past president of the Decatur Business Association, I used to emcee this event and I always wondered what it would be like to be a Hometown Hero and now I get my chance. This was great.”

Winners also have their photo placed in the “Wall of Heroes” in the Decatur City Hall where the names of all past Hometown Heroes can be found.

“I was shocked. I had no idea [I would win this award],” Clarke said. “It was really great. I have lots of community support. The community has been great, and I couldn’t do what I do without the support of the community.”

44 total views, 44 views today