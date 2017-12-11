During his campaign as CEO for DeKalb County, Michael Thurmond promised to address three major issues within DeKalb—transparency, water billing issues and blight.

To address blight after a tip from a resident, county workers are scheduled to remove 20,000 illegally dumped tires at Fork Creek Mountain Park. The dumping site is the largest illegal tire dump site discovered this year.

“Thanks to an alert [resident], the county was able to immediately respond,” said Thurmond. “Illegally dumped tires create serious health and fire hazards and the county is committed to preventing illegal dumping in DeKalb.”

Eight dump trucks, two back hoes and one tractor trailer were dispatched to remove the tires. The county also will use tractor trailers with the capacity to haul 400 tires each to expedite the cleanup.

In November, the county released its most recent statistics related to blight remediation efforts. According to county officials, DeKalb County employees have removed more than 5,600 tons of debris, illegally dumped material and litter from more than 3,500 miles of roadway.

“DeKalb employees have made tremendous progress toward improving the health and safety of county roads and neighborhoods,” said Thurmond in a statement. “This is not a task we can accomplish alone. We need citizens, businesses, civic and church groups to show pride in their communities and get involved in eliminating litter and illegal dumping.”

More than 20 illegal dumping sites have been cleared and barricaded, according to the county. Officials estimate that by the end of the year, DeKalb will have addressed more than 80 dilapidated properties by demolishing or removing vegetation and securing the area.

Despite the county’s efforts, some residents say they are still concerned about blight in their community.

A Facebook group called “Do your job DeKalb County Code Enforcement” highlights several blighted areas throughout the county the group says need attention.

“Showing pride only goes so far. I already pick up litter on my street. But I can’t do [anything] about a burned out building that is too dangerous to approach. That is where the county is supposed to step in,” said Brian Melford, referring to the dilapidated, burned out apartment complex behind Indian Creek Elementary in Clarkston.

The Board of Commissioners approved $3.8 million in reallocated funds for a multi-departmental effort to address blight. Commissioners also approved Thurmond’s “operation clean sweep” initiative. The overall program, which consists of road and drainage fixes, removing debris and mowing grass in the county, will cost $2.6 million.

“I’m all about doing my part and I’m happy to help, but the beautification department is not doing their job and Thurmond is asking [DeKalb residents] to do it for them.” said Beth Thompson.

According to the county, residents who want to get involved in beautification efforts through Keep DeKalb Beautiful can visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/kdb, email kdb@dekalbcountyga.gov or call (404) 294-2010.

