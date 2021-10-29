Final property tax installment deadline approaching

DeKalb Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson issued a reminder to property owners—including Atlanta-DeKalb property owners—that the final installment deadline for property tax payments is Nov. 15.

County officials said payments may be made online at DeKalbTax.org; additional payment methods include drop box, mail or by phone.

“We strongly encourage taxpayers to plan ahead and make payments before the November 15 deadline,” stated Johnson. “Customers sending payments by mail are urged to mail early due to the USPS new service standard changes affecting delivery times for first-class mail. To avoid delays, customers can pay online, by phone or drop box.”

From Nov. 3 until Nov. 15 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., customers paying property tax bills at the Memorial Drive location are asked to use the Extension Services entrance at the front of the building.

County officials said extended hours will be available Nov. 8 – 15 when the office will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Offices are closed on weekends and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

County officials said they mailed and emailed tax bills in mid-August to property owners. The first installment was due Sept. 30, and the final installment is due Nov. 15. County officials also said tax bills for city of Atlanta property in DeKalb were mailed beginning Sept. 15 and all payments are due Nov. 15.

Tax bills reflect millage rates set by the DeKalb Board of Commissioners and the fair market values as determined by the county’s property appraisal department, according to a press release from DeKalb County. County officials stated that tax bills may be higher due to an increase in the fair market value of a property but that tax bills can be offset by tax savings.

For questions about property appraised values, call the county’s property appraisal department at (404) -371-0841. For questions regarding tax payments and exemptions, contact the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s office at (404)-298-4000 or proptax@dekalbcountyga.gov.

The following information was provided by DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s office to assist residents paying property tax:

What taxpayers should know before visiting the central office location to pay their bill:

The final installment is due Nov. 15. Check tax bills for the amount due before the deadline. City of Atlanta in DeKalb property tax bills must be paid in full by Nov. 15.

Remember to bring the tax bill stub and a valid Georgia ID.

Acceptable payment methods include credit card, debit card, check or money order; processing fees apply for credit/debit card payments.

Parking is available at the extension services lot and the property tax lot; disabled customers may use the property tax entrance off Northern Avenue.

Security screening, masks and temperature checks are required for service. Please review the COVID-19 safety requirements before visiting any office location.

To avoid long lines, wait times and late fees, the following payment methods are suggested:

Online: org/property-information. Credit/debit card payments are accepted; processing fees apply. There is no fee for paying by e-Check.

org/property-information. Credit/debit card payments are accepted; processing fees apply. There is no fee for paying by e-Check. Drop box: A 24-hour drive-up drop box is available at all three tax office locations. Payment must be placed in the box by the due date (cash not accepted).

A 24-hour drive-up drop box is available at all three tax office locations. Payment must be placed in the box by the due date (cash not accepted). Pay-by-phone: Call (770)-336-7500, Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM. Payment does not apply to prior year, delinquent payments. Credit/debit card payments are accepted; processing fee applies.

Call (770)-336-7500, Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 5 PM. Payment does not apply to prior year, delinquent payments. Credit/debit card payments are accepted; processing fee applies. Mail: Mailed payment must be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service by the due date to avoid late fees; metered or kiosk postage dates are not accepted. For mailing instructions, refer to information shown on tax bills.

114 total views, 22 views today