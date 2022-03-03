Finding new family members, losing another

Several years ago, I embarked on a mission to learn more about my father’s side of the family in the Darlington and Florence area of coastal South Carolina. Due to the deaths of our father’s mother and father when he was younger than 6 years old, our father was placed in an orphanage near Charleston and remained there until he was 16 when he left without permission and lied about his age to enlist in the Army.

As the research continued and I began to uncover more information about the family, I also began searching social media platforms for Hewitts in coastal Carolina and found quite a few but didn’t know if we were actually related.

Slowly, I began expanding and confirming the network of relatives and discovered much more about our extended family than I had ever imagined and began contacting some of my newly found family members.

Almost a year after finding some of these family members, we started discussions of trying to arrange a meeting of us all in Florence and settled on a date for the gathering.

During the weekend of Feb. 18-20, approximately 20 family members from Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina – and representing four generations – drove several hours to be together. The gathering couldn’t accurately be referred to as a reunion as many of us had never met each other in person. We were not reuniting, most of us were meeting for the first time.

Approximately 30 years ago, my two brothers and I, at our father’s request, attended the funeral of one of our uncles and met the families of two first cousins we had met when we were young children but had no contact with afterward.

As is often the case, particularly when families are split by failed marriages and estrangement, the children often have more connections to maternal family members than to paternal family. This was most certainly the case for our family. We grew up visiting with aunts, uncles, and cousins on our mother’s side of the family but never had the opportunity to get to know our paternal relatives.

Having never known my relatives on the Hewitt side but being extremely interested in the family history, meeting and spending time with our cousins was a most pleasant experience. Getting to know these fine people who are blood relatives provided a sense of belonging that I had not previously known.

To me, the highlights of our gathering were hearing stories of ancestors and relatives I never knew and meeting people who share similar physical characteristics such as facial shapes, body types and eye color with members of my immediate family. A cousin and I have an almost identical smile and a few of us, myself definitely included, have become a bit thick in the middle as the aging process takes its grip on our bodies.

Before we all began our journeys back to our homes, we shared contact information and agreed we should stay in touch and meet again soon.

One cousin has already suggested a family reunion for later this year. If that reunion becomes a reality, I have every intention of being there with my family. Our next get together will be a true reunion rather than a gathering.

On my arrival home from the gathering, I called my siblings who had not been able to make the trip to tell them about our new cousins and relatives and how much they too would enjoy meeting them.

Unfortunately, just two days after returning from meeting new family members, I got a call telling me that my only remaining brother had a heart attack; he died a few hours later.

My brother was one of the kindest and most gentle men I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing. He would do anything possible to help anyone in need and rarely spoke a disparaging word about anyone.

Our newly expanded family circle now has a missing spoke that is impossible to replace but will live forever in our hearts and memories. The sudden loss of my brother has made it even more apparent how profoundly important family is.

