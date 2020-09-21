As we continue to cope with the myriad of personal and professional issues that have arisen as a result of a global health pandemic, many are discovering new and improved – and more efficient – ways of accomplishing our daily tasks.

At the beginning of 2020, if a poll had been taken asking business owners and employees how long it be before they would be working remotely, the likely responses would have been months or even years, but the unexpected impacts of COVID-19 forced us collectively to rethink how we conduct business, shop and educate our youth.

Many of us are regularly faced with opportunities to find solutions to issues that crop up from time to time, but never has a huge percentage of the global population faced similar issues at the same time as others throughout our world.

Typically the issues we face are not global in scope and don’t require an almost total reworking of processes, but coronavirus turned our world upside down and forced us all to think outside of our comfort zones and look at new and unique ways of accomplishing our objectives.

Human resiliency has proven that mankind can, with a lot of determination and effort, find solutions to the obstacles that are placed in our paths.

We will no doubt continue to have issues arise that can throw our lives a curve ball, but we will persevere and move forward. It’s all about finding solutions, and we have proven rather quickly that we can adapt and overcome.

50 total views, 50 views today