Fire safety event targets communities in need

Volunteers with DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department and American Red Cross partnered for a “lifesaving” education initiative, according to event organizers.

On May 1, the DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Department hosted a public education and service event titled Sound the Alarm. During the event, volunteers working with DeKalb County Fire Rescue staff replaced existing smoke alarm batteries and educated families about fire prevention and safety.

Approximately 300 smoke alarms were installed at homes in south DeKalb during the event.

Kelly Sizemore, captain at DeKalb County Fire Rescue, said working smoke alarms can increase the chance of surviving a fire by 50 percent. Sizemore said the event also allowed volunteers an opportunity to educate residents on fire prevention measures.

“We provide prevention information because the best fire is one that doesn’t start at all. We don’t want people to be out of [their] homes. That’s what we’re here for. We want to prevent that,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore said smoke alarms can usually give individuals enough warning to get out of the home if a fire is present.

“A home can be replaced—people cannot. We try to save lives on the front end,” Sizemore said.

Red Cross volunteer and DeKalb County Fire and Rescue reserve Denise Martin participated in the Sound the Alarm event and said she felt like she made a difference in the community.

During the event, Martin encountered a 90-year-old female who was unaware her smoke detector batteries needed to be replaced. The detector also was outdated, Martin said.

“We’ve been in too many homes where people aren’t alerted about the fire. One of the saddest things is we went to a home and the first thing people say is they’re thankful someone was driving by and alerted us to the fire,” Martin said. “This is critically important. We not only install smoke detectors, but we talk about fire safety.”

Martin said a lot of fires are started by overloading power strips and unsafe cooking practices and that families should create and routinely practice a fire escape plan.

“Everyone has been very appreciative of us being there. If we can just save one life, that’s critical,” Martin said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, an average of 1,450 fire deaths occur every year in homes with missing or non-functioning smoke alarms. According to the American Red Cross, 26 percent of families have developed and practiced a home fire escape plan.

Terri Badour, executive director of the American Red Cross of Georgia, said during the Red Cross’ three-week nationwide smoke alarm initiative, volunteers installed more than 100,000 free smoke alarms in at-risk areas.

“It’s really important to have a smoke alarm in the house. You have less than two minutes to get out of your home when a fire occurs,” Badour said. “It can literally mean the difference between life and death.”

Badour said she wants local communities to know they can contact the American Red Cross at any time if they’re in need.

“So many folks know about the Red Cross because we’re there during a huge national event or disaster, but they don’t know that day in and day out we’re responding to home fires. That’s the biggest disaster we respond to,” Badour said.

