Eligible firefighters in DeKalb County will receive insurance coverage for cancer in the event the disease is developed while on the job.

House Bill 146, which was signed into law by Gov. Nathan Deal after he vetoed a similar bill, will require organized fire departments to offer insurance coverage to pay claims for cancer.

The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2018, will require fire departments to provide a lump sum payment to any firefighter diagnosed with certain types of cancers and up to three years of disability payments to firefighters who cannot work due to illness.

DeKalb County officials discussed the new law during an Employee Relations and Public Safety Committee meeting Dec. 7.

DeKalb officials said the coverage will differ from workers compensation insurance because firefighters will not be required to prove the cancer is work related. In May, Deal vetoed a House Bill 216, which would have given the approximately 35,000 of the state’s firefighters help with workers’ compensation benefits.

Under House Bill 216, firefighters would have to prove their cancer was caused by exposure to a known carcinogen they were exposed to because of their job.

“That’s something that’s difficult to prove. The good thing is [in HB 146] firefighters are not required to prove they got cancer from work. The diagnosis of cancer is enough for a payout,” Larry Jacobs, DeKalb County assistant director for risk management services, said.

ACCG will be the coverage provider. To be eligible for coverage, a firefighter or firefighter volunteer must work for a legally organized fire department and serve 12 consecutive months with the department.

According to the bill, the most serious stages of cancer would trigger a payment of $25,000 to the firefighter. Less serious stages of cancer, which still require significant treatment, would trigger a payment of $6,250 to the firefighter. The lifetime benefit per firefighter would be $50,000 and a maximum limit of $25,000 for each diagnosis.

“The bill describes what is considered severe forms of cancer and what’s less severe. Let’s say you have less severe form of skin cancer, the payout is $6,250, but if you have throat cancer it could pay a maximum of $25,000,” Jacobs said.

