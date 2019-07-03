Firefighter extinguishes flame of 30-year career

Firefighter Charles Green said working for DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Department was one of the best decisions he has made in his life. However, after 30 years of service, Green officially retired in June.

Green said it was time to move on. He also said he is excited and looking forward to retirement.

“It feels great. A lot of stress has been relieved from me. It’s hard to believe it actually happened,” Green said. “It’s hard to understand that 30 years have gone by so fast. It’s a good feeling.”

Green said he plans to visit his mother and father, ages 85 and 88 respectively, who live in Texas.

Green decided to become a firefighter based on influences he saw on television and having an uncle who was a fire captain in Indiana. Green said his elementary school’s career day also had a big influence on his career choice.

“We had a career day in elementary school and firefighters came and that really stuck with me. When they discussed what they did for a living that was it for me. I knew what I wanted to do,” Green said.

While Green has had a lot of positive memories, some negative experiences will stick with him, he said. Green has fallen through a floor which burned under him and has seen women, men and children die. Green said the last five years of his career affected him more emotionally.

“There are calls that stand out in my. I’ve seen more than what I should have seen and I thank God I was able to process it without it affecting me too much,” Green said. “In the beginning it was hard and I had to learn to adapt. A lot of people think we sit around a lot and sit there all day hanging out but the job is a little more than that.”

Green said he will miss the people he worked with and the bond he formed with other firefighters. He said he would advise others looking for a job to consider becoming a firefighter.

“Working for DeKalb County Fire and Rescue was one of the greatest decisions I’ve ever made. It made me a better person. It’s a great challenge and a rewarding opportunity, especially for those fresh out of high school,” Green said. “It’s a great job. The goal is to make a positive impact in our community and I loved it.”

