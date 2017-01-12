Low wages and a high work load have created a dangerous atmosphere in DeKalb County, according to a representative of professional firefighters in DeKalb County.

From 2011 to 2014, the DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Department had a 9.3 percent attrition rate, according to a Matrix Operational Efficiency Study provided by the Archer Company. According to the study, the average attrition rate for a fire department should be less than 6 percent.

“This has been an ongoing issue for almost my entire time here [in DeKalb County]. I got hired in 2004 and we’ve had attrition issues,” said Tom Burrell, secretary for DeKalb Professional Firefighters Local 1492. “In the past five or so years we’ve watched those attrition numbers increase.”

The department has gone through significant changes in the previous five years, said Burrell. In 2011 the department lost nearly 150 firefighters, largely due to an entire recruitment class being let go. The recruitment class was roughly 80 personnel, he said.

Since then the department has lost an estimated 300 firefighters including 65 in 2015 and 75 in 2016. In 2015 and 2016 the attrition rate was 13.7 percent, according to Burrell.

Burrell said the process firefighters and first responders have to go through is a rigorous training program and at times the department can’t keep up with the loss of personnel.

“You can continue to hire, but the program we do is very rigorous. We use the second-highest EMT level in the state. It’s almost a college level curriculum. It takes about 12 to 18 months to train them,” Burrell said. “You have a hole in the bottom of the boat and you’re throwing water out, but it’s still raining. Either way you look at it we’re trying to catch up, there’s no getting ahead.”

According to the study performed by the Archer Company, for which the county paid almost $475,000, the county has issues “retaining talent.”

“DeKalb County has not undergone a comprehensive pay and class study in 16 years. As a result, pay ranges have fallen significantly behind the market impacting the County’s ability to recruit and retain quality talent,” according to the study.

Burrell said under the Lee May administration the county attempted to correct some of the issues. All sworn public safety personnel received a 3 percent incentive and in 2014 all county employees received a 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment.

The Archer Company recommended the county go through a pay progression process for firefighters, police and 911 personnel.

“We’ve received these reports with these recommendations and the county, for the most part, has not followed them,” Burrell said.

With a change in county commissioners and a newly-elected CEO, Burrell said he’s hopeful for the future.

