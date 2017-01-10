According to the American Addiction Center, the average person needs 7.5 to 8.5 hours of sleep in a 24-hour cycle. However, for the county’s firefighters that average may be hard to reach.

With sporadic work hours and the need to be ready at a moment’s notice, some firefighters may have trouble getting in a good night’s sleep. That’s why DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Department (DCFRD) officials said they are thankful to receive a donation from Beautyrest.

As part of the Beautyrest Firehouse Recharge initiative, the mattress company supplied DeKalb fire stations with new mattresses.

In its fourth year, the program has given 500 mattresses to metro area fire and rescue departments.

“Our first two years of donations focused on the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department, while the past two years of donations aimed at enhancing the sleeping experiences of the DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Department,” said Michelle Montgomery, Beautyrest vice president of marketing and communications.

Last year was the first time the DCFRD received donated mattresses from Beautyrest and this year completed phase two of the project.

In the past two years, Beautyrest donated 235 mattresses to DCFRD. On Dec. 12, Beautyrest officials hosted a donation ceremony in support of the department.

“The DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Department is extremely appreciative of our donation. Chief (Darnell) Fullum and his team have been wonderful partners on this project and we enjoy hearing firsthand from the department personnel how excited they are to receive the new beds,” Montgomery said.

Fullum said there are misconceptions when it comes to how hard firefighters work and the mattresses may provide some relief to the first responders in the county.

“I think a lot of times there are people who don’t realize our folks are there for 24 hours. The crew that came on at 7 won’t get off until tomorrow at 7,” Fullum said. “In those 24 hours, they run calls and do training and hopefully they have a chance to get some sleep.

Having a comfortable mattress is important. When the bell goes off, they have to be ready to go.”

Fullum said he had a chance to try the new mattresses and said they are “very comfortable.”

Firefighters can work 24 or even 48-hour shifts and sleep is highly important, Fullum said. According to research from the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine 37 percent of firefighters were found to have at least one sleeping disorder. The 37 percent who have a sleeping disorder are twice as likely to have a motor vehicle crash or fall asleep while driving, the study concluded.

The mattress donation to the DFRD is valued at approximately $45,000.

“We began the Beautyrest Firehouse Recharge initiative because sleep is essential for optimal on-the-job performance, particularly for first responders. Through our donation of Beautyrest mattresses, we’re helping firefighters get the restful, recharging sleep they need to keep the communities where we live and work safe every day,” Montgomery said.

