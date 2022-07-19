First StationSoccer in DeKalb offers amenities for community

Officials cut the ribbon on DeKalb’s first StationSoccer on July 16 at the Kensington MARTA Station, opening a soccer complex in Decatur that is connected to other StationSoccer complexes located in metro Atlanta.

StationSoccer is a citywide project—created by Soccer in the Streets, MARTA, Atlanta United Foundation, and other partners—creating a network of soccer fields located at MARTA stations and connected by MARTA. MARTA officials said the project will eventually form a 10-station league that’s “affordable and easily accessible by transit.”

The complex at Kensington Station features two turf soccer fields—which officials said are made from the same turf as professional soccer fields—a community garden, a street painting by Kevin Bongang, and other amenities for athletes and the public.

Marissa Ahrens from Atlanta United Foundation said StationSoccer is important because it “removes the biggest barrier in youth sports: Transportation.”

In addition to connecting soccer fields and athletes in metro Atlanta, Soccer in the Streets officials said the station adds two more valuable soccer fields to a county and a region with a growing soccer presence.

“There are more players than fields here,” said Sanjay Patel, director of strategic projects at Soccer in the Streets. “We want to build an ecosystem, especially with things like the World Cup coming in 2026, and I think this is the start. It’s the beginning of something big. DeKalb has always been a soccer community, and it’s about to get bigger.”

MARTA officials said two of the remaining five StationSoccer fields are planned for DeKalb, with Doraville and East Lake stations both on the list.

StationSoccer was originally launched at Five Points Station in 2016, resulting in what MARTA officials called “the first soccer field in the world built inside a transit station.” The project then expanded to West End, East Point, and Lindbergh Center stations, with the Kensington Station marking the first StationSoccer opening in DeKalb County.

Soccer in the Streets Director Tony Carter said the non-soccer-based amenities at other StationSoccer complexes have made the stations more than a gathering spot for athletes and spectators. Carter added that he expects Kensington Station to follow suite.

“The thing we’ve noticed about these [StationSoccer complexes] is that they’ve become a focal point of the community. Families can not only go to their children’s soccer games, but they can get some healthcare information or some free fruit from the garden,” said Carter.

Project organizers transformed the back of the parking lot at Kensington Station into the soccer complex. The two fields sit back-to-back and are surrounded by areas for spectators, the community gardens, a street painting, and greenspace.

StationSoccer officials said they will host youth leagues and adult games at the fields before the remaining StationSoccer complexes are built. Event organizers said the Kensington Station has had 100 students sign up for StationSoccer from Dunaire Elementary School and another 100 from schools in Clarkston.

Patel and several speakers at the ribbon cutting added that the StationSoccer project shows Atlanta’s commitment to soccer, following Atlanta United setting attendance records and ahead of Atlanta hosting the World Cup in 2026.

For information on leagues and pickup soccer games hosted at SoccerStation complexes, visit: itsmarta.com/station-soccer.

