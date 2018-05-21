Five high schools in DeKalb County named among best in U.S.

DeKalb School of the Arts (DSA) is the second best high school in Georgia and the 75th best in the nation, according to new rankings released May 9 by U.S. News and World Report.

“I’m very pleased that we continue to be noticed through this ranking.” DSA Principal Susan McCauley told The Champion. “We have intrinsically motivated students that come to DeKalb School of the Arts, that really care about learning. We have very dedicated staff that work to meet the needs of all students. Our students come (to the school) with varying levels of achievement and we work with each student to try to maximize their potential.

In addition to DSA, Chamblee Charter High School (CCHS) of the DeKalb County School District (DCSD) and Decatur High School (DHS) of City Schools of Decatur (CSD) earned gold medal recognitions. Two other DCSD schools—Arabia Mountain High School Academy of Engineering Medicine and Environmental Studies and DeKalb Early College Academy—were honored, earning silver and bronze medals respectively.

A gold designation is given to schools ranked in the top 500 schools for college readiness based on the magazine’s index. Silver-designated schools have lower college readiness than gold schools, and bronze schools perform well on state assessments.

“Gold medal recognition is years in the making,” DHS principal Arlethea Williams told The Champion in an email. “Over the last decade, we’ve worked to hold students to a higher expectation of learning … This gold medal shows us that we are on our way to meeting our goal of every student pursuing their passions in high school and beyond.”

According to the U.S. News and World Report website, the list, produced annually by the magazine, ranked more than 6,500 high schools nationwide on four criteria: students expectations in their states; underserved (Black, Hispanic or low-income) students who performed better than the state average; a student graduation rate of more than 80 percent and student preparedness for college-level coursework based on the magazine’s custom college readiness index.

“I think [DCSD] has made great gains in meeting the needs of diverse student populations,” McCauley said. “If you look at the demographics of each of the schools, they’re completely different. With each school looking so different, I think that shows that the district Is supporting students from wherever they started to wherever they want to be.”

DSA earned an 88.1 on the college readiness index while CCHS—which ranked 14th in Georgia and 457th nationally—scored a 59.7. DHS ranked 16th in Georgia and 496th in the country, scoring 57.9 on the index.

“We have a strong advanced placement program here. For such a small school, the number of students that take AP classes is really amazing,” McCauley said.

