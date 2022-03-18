Flat Rock Archives reopens museum dedicated to DeKalb’s oldest Black community

Flat Rock Archives Museum recently reopened with new exhibits and a renovated building, following a closure due to the pandemic.

According to officials from Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance (AMHAA), Flat Rock Archives chronicles the history one of Georgia’s oldest Black communities, Flat Rock, as well as the life of Black Americans in the rural South in general.

Tours of the museum and surrounding historic sites—including the plantation home where Flat Rock ancestors were enslaved—are also available, according to a press release. Flat Rock Archives is located in the historic home of T. A. Bryant, Sr., one of the first Black landowners in DeKalb County, at 3956 Crossvale Rd, Stonecrest.

AMHAA officials said Bryant’s land ownership is a central part of the history of the Flat Rock community.

“As he aged, Bryant sold and leased portions of his land off to other community members. That gave people a literal stake in the South and made sure that this close-knit community stayed together in the face of Jim Crow,” states a press release from AMHAA.

Over the past several years, officials from Flat Rock Archives and Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance oversaw renovations to the structure which they said maintained its structural integrity, restored some historic features, and created new space for exhibits. Those renovations, according to AMHAA officials, began in 2020 and ended in February of 2022.

“The new exhibits really give you a sense of the history and the power of the Flat Rock story,” said AMHAA Executive Director Revonda Cosby. “We are so excited for people to come explore, visit and discover this important African-American community.”

AMHAA and Flat Rock Archives officials celebrated the reopening Feb. 26 with community members and officials, including Flat Rock descendant and football great Warren Moon.

Patsy Moon, Warren’s mother and a member of the Flat Rock community, could not attend due to health reasons. Event organizers said they called Patsy during the event, and she spoke to attendees via speakerphone.

Other speakers at the event included Congressman Hank Johnson—Georgia’s 4th Congressional District—Stonecrest City Councilmembers, and members of Flat Rock Archives board and staff.

Along with celebrating the reopening of the Museum, AMHAA Co-Founder Kelly Jordan announced the recent acquisition of three more acres surrounding the Flat Rock Archives. AMHAA officials said they were assisted by DeKalb County District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson when acquiring the land, and that the expansion will ensure that the landscape surrounding the Flat Rock Archives remains undeveloped.

This acquisition of land also creates new opportunities for the Flat Rock Archives and its partners, according to AMHAA officials. The release states that in future years, the land could be used to recreate the agricultural landscape that long defined the area.

“It was a wonderful event…The Archives is officially open now, and it’s open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and by appointment on any other day,” said Johnny Waits, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Flat Rock Archives. “It feels great to have the Archive open to the public again…We are the only Black museum in DeKalb County, and we are proud of that.”

For more information, visit flatrockarchives.com.

