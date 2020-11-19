Food drives aplenty ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, several entities are hosting food giveaways this week for those in need of food.

Though not an inclusive list, and many local churches will also host similar events on their own, below are a few food drives planned for Nov. 20-21:

Commissioner gives funding for Nov. 20 veterans food drive

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson has allocated $10,000 in District 7 Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to the Atlanta Food Bank to assist Soldiers’ Angels with mobile food distributions for veterans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first distribution will take place Friday, Nov. 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Atlanta VA Arcadia Clinic, 250 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, Ga. 30030.

Each recipient will receive a turkey and a box containing 75 to 100 pounds of food. Candy and select sweet treats also will be provided courtesy of the Soldiers’ Angels Treats for Troops Program.

Veterans interested in the Nov. 20 food assistance distribution must preregister by visiting www.soldiersangels.org/atlanta.

Soldiers’ Angels is a not-for-profit organization that supports military families, deployed service members, wounded heroes, and veterans of all eras with aid, comfort, programs and resources.

Clarkston Community Center holds pre-Thanksgiving food distribution

Bags of food at Clarkston Community Center’s food distribution will include pasta, canned goods (green beans, corn), pasta sauce and evaporated milk.

The event will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 21 at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 3919 Church Street, Clarkston, Ga., 30021.

DeKalb County partners with Walmart to provide Thanksgiving giveaways

DeKalb County Government is partnering with Walmart to provide gift cards for turkey or ham during its monthly food distribution event on Saturday, Nov. 21, during which 2,500 DeKalb residents will receive one 20-pound box of fruit and vegetables and a $20 gift card for ham or turkey.

Beginning at 10 a.m., COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, at three locations:

• Buck Godfrey Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur, Ga., 30034

• James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Avenue, Clarkston, Ga., 30021

• New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Road, Stonecrest, Ga., 30038

Partners include La Vision newspaper, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Saint Philip AME Church and The Faith Center.

Commissioner to host Thanksgiving Turkey and Fixins Giveaway

DeKalb County District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson invites residents of District 5 to join her for a Thanksgiving Turkey & Fixins Giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 21. The event will take place at Lou Walker Senior Center, located at 2538 Panola Road, Lithonia, Ga., 30058, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The event is supported by partners DeKalb County Board of Health, DeKalb NACCP, First African Community Development, Johnson, Hopewell, Coleman Law Office, Word of Life Christian Church, and The People’s Agenda.

The event is made possible through the support of DeKalb County Government.

Commissioner sponsors Thanksgiving food drive-thru

DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw will sponsor a Thanksgiving food drive-thru on Saturday, Nov. 21, beginning at 11 a.m., for the first 800 families.

Beginning at 11 a.m., food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at Victory for the World Church located at 1170 N. Hairston Road, Stone Mountain, Ga., 30083. Free COVID-19 testing will be available.

Partners include Victory for the World Church, MedCura Health, formerly Oakhurst Medical Centers, Your Community Food Pantry and Stone Mountain High School.

Stonecrest to host food distribution, COVID testing

City officials will distribute food Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Sam’s Club building, 2994 Turner Hill Road, Stonecrest, Ga., 30038.

Visitors are asked to stay in their cars throughout the process to comply with COVID-19 guidelines, according to city officials.

Items distributed will include 10-pound boxes containing pre-packaged meats, fruits, vegetables, dairy products and other food products.

In addition to the food distribution, Stonecrest officials said healthcare workers will be onsite for free COVID-19 testing.

Commissioner to host annual day of service

DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson will host his annual day of service event, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., during which he is partnering with local organizations to give away food.

This year’s day of service will start with a mobile turkey give away in partnership with Women In NAACP of DeKalb Branch, 100 Black Men of DeKalb, Mission Agape and The Community Boutique. Residents will receive on a first-come, first-served basis turkeys, fresh produce, coats and blankets. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Gallery at South DeKalb Mall, 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, Ga., 30034.

Suthers Center Food opens weekly food pantry in Brookhaven

Suthers Center Food Pantry, located at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church at 3110 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE in Brookhaven, opens its food pantry every Saturday from 8 to10 a.m.

In partnership with local churches and organizations, the pantry will help those facing hunger and in need of immediate relief by offering canned goods, rice, cereal, fresh fruit and vegetables, frozen meats, breads, deserts and other food items, according to city officials.

Suthers Center Food Pantry primarily serves those located in the 30319 and 30341 area codes for now, and the pantry is currently drive-thru only and requires a photo ID and proof of residency.

