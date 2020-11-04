Former Doraville councilman unseats District 1 county commissioner

With all precincts reporting and a few absentee ballots remaining to be counted, it appears that former Doraville councilman Robert Patrick, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Republican Nancy Jester for the DeKalb County District 1 commission seat.

Patrick received 57.24 percent, or 37,071 votes, and Jester received 27,693 votes.

“I am forever thankful to have been of service to the good people of DeKalb County.” Jester stated on her Facebook page Wednesday. “For everything under Heaven, there is a season. As I transition to new opportunities, I want to assure the people of District One there will be a positive and professional transition with your interests in the forefront of my efforts.”

Nancy Jester

Patrick resigned from his seat on the Doraville City Council earlier this year to run for the county commission seat, which has been held by Jester since 2014. Prior to running for county commission, Jester had served on the DeKalb County Board of Education.

Patrick bested three other Democratic candidates in the General Election primary and runoff elections earlier this year to earn his spot in the General Election.

Robert Patrick

In a questionnaire from The Champion, Patrick stated that his priorities as a commissioner would be fixing the county’s water and sewer problems, building a collaboration between jurisdictions in District 1 to help attract growth and ensuring that the county provides essential services in the neighborhoods.

“I want to thank everyone who voted, volunteered, donated and supported our campaign over the last eight months. I am committed to bringing our district together to build a brighter future for all of us,” stated Patrick on Facebook. “I want to thank Commissioner Nancy Jester for her years of service to DeKalb County and look forward to working with her as we begin the transition process.”

District 1 represents Tucker and other areas in north DeKalb, including Doraville and Dunwoody, and parts of Brookhaven and Chamblee.

NOTE: Absentee ballots were still being counted as of 2:30 p.m.

78 total views, 78 views today