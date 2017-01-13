Sean McVay, who quarterbacked the Marist War Eagles football team to a state title in 2003, was named the new Los Angeles Rams head coach Jan. 19.

McVay, 30, is the youngest head coach in NFL history.

“I am incredibly honored by this opportunity and I want to start by thanking [team owner] Mr. [Stan] Kroenke and [team COO] Kevin Demoff for their faith in me to lead the Los Angeles Rams as head coach,” McVay said in a statement. “Collectively, we are committed to building a championship caliber team, and I’m excited to start that process and make our fans proud.”

McVay graduated from Marist in 2004. He led the War Eagles to a 14-1 record his senior year, including the 21-6 win over Statesboro in the Class AAAA title game. His high school coach Alan Chadwick said he and everyone at Marist are proud of McVay.

“Everyone here at Marist is on cloud nine,” Chadwick said. “This is just an unbelievable announcement and opportunity and we’re all so happy, proud and excited for Sean and his opportunity.”

Chadwick said McVay is the first player that he has coached who was hired as an NFL head coach. Chadwick said it is no surprise that McVay has worked his way to the level of an NFL coach.

“You can tell from an early age that he was the total package,” Chadwick said. “He was an outstanding youth athlete, particularly in soccer. He possessed so many outstanding qualities—his leadership, his competiveness, his character [and] his explosive skills as a player.

“He was quick, he was fast and his knowledge of the game—you could tell it was outstanding,” Chadwick added. “He had great awareness and presence as a quarterback. I don’t want to call him the best quarterback we’ve ever had but he’s certainly one of the top two or three.”

McVay graduated from Miami University (Ohio) where he played wide receiver from 2004 to 2007, earning Miami’s Scholar-Athlete Award in 2007. He entered the National Football League as an offensive assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008.

In 2009, he was the wide receiver coach and quality control coordinator for the Florida Tuskers of the now defunct United Football League.

He returned to the NFL in 2010 as the assistant tight end coach for Washington. He was promoted to tight end coach in 2011 and was Washington’s offensive coordinator in 2014.

Chadwick said he plans to fly out to Los Angeles to see McVay in action.

“I will certainly make that trip as often as I can,” he said. “We’re going to be following him. The Rams have made a wise choice and they just [gained] many supporters from War Eagle Nation here in Atlanta. We’re excited about it and proud of Sean.”

