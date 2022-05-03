Former superintendent ‘blindsided’ by termination

Former DeKalb County School District Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said she was “blindsided” when DeKalb County Board of Education members voted to terminate her April 26 during a virtual meeting.

Watson-Harris said she “was unaware that my contract or employment would be discussed during [April 26’s] meeting as I was not notified, and it was not identified on the meeting notice.”

The vote came after scrutiny from local and state officials stemming from a video published by Druid Hills High School students showing maintenance issues at their school. School board members have not given specific details for the firing at this time, other than stating it was for “convenience,” but the original vote came April 26 before the board voted again and notified the specific parties on April 29.

“I was blindsided by yesterday’s BOE action,” said Watson-Harris. “BOE Chair Vickie B. Turner and Vice Chair Diijon DaCosta prepared the executive session agenda to address student appeals. There was no mention of a discussion of my employment.”

However, according to a news release from district officials, board members “noted that its relationship with Mrs. Watson-Harris had been deteriorating for some time to the point the association became irreconcilable. The Board lost confidence in Mrs. Watson-Harris’s ability to provide the leadership the District needs in the face of significant challenges.”

“I was not invited to be a part of the executive session meeting after the student appeal discussion and was released from the Zoom meeting without notice,” added Watson-Harris. “BOE Chair Vickie B. Turner requested to the IT representative that I be removed from the meeting without any direction or acknowledgment of me.”

Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley was also confirmed in the April 29 meeting. Tinsley’s contract states she will be paid an annual base salary of less than $325,000. The school board agreed to pay Watson-Harris roughly the same amount for her early termination.

