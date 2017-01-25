DeKalb-based foundation provides for 250 homeless people in Atlanta

Nearly 250 homeless people in the metro-Atlanta area received

gifts thanks to volunteers and members of the Howey Hudson Lowe Foundation.

On Jan. 14 in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the organization participated in its annual Operation Deep Freeze service project event. The event provides essentials and materials to homeless individuals in the downtown Atlanta area.

The Howey Hudson Lowe Foundation, based in Decatur and serving areas across DeKalb County, has been participating in Operation Deep Freeze since 2005, said one of the organization’s founders.

“We always want to help. That’s the basis of our mission,” said Brenda Jackson, one of three founding members of the Howey Hudson Lowe Foundation. “We wanted to let them know that we were a part of the many organizations reaching out to them. Since [2005] we have improved what we have been able to do.”

The group of volunteers provided homemade chicken and vegetable soup, snacks, water and blankets to homeless individuals. In previous years the organization has given hygiene packs, provided the homeless with rolling suitcases and socks, coats and hats.

Norma Washington along with Goldie Hudson Evans-Upshaw helped create the foundation in an effort to better the community through outreach and volunteerism. Jackson said it’s not just Atlanta residents who they helped during the Operation Deep Freeze service project.

“Even though the homeless population in Atlanta has so many people, there are a lot of people we met from DeKalb [County],” Jackson said. “It was really surprising. We didn’t realize we had a homeless population here.”

Jackson said those who received donated items were thankful. Larry Simpson, a homeless individual in Atlanta, received shirts, pants, shoes, socks and underclothing. After receiving the items he immediately put them on, according to the organization.

Jackson said there are many misconceptions to the homeless population. According to her, the group came across several people who were “down on their luck” at the service event.

“A lot of them were not happy being in their position, but couldn’t do any better because of felony charges like smoking marijuana or just being down on their luck,” Jackson said. “We encountered so many that had mental disabilities and we tried to offer help. They don’t want to be there, but some don’t have a choice. They are not bad people.”

Regardless of the work the group has done for homeless in Atlanta for more than a decade, Jackson said she’s haunted by the individuals who are young or single mothers trying to provide for their kids.

According to a recent Atlanta Homeless Youth and Needs assessment report, there are more than homeless 3,300 youth living in the metro-Atlanta area.

“The heartbreaking part is seeing mothers with their children and to know that we don’t have the wherewithal to take them out of the cold. To see the faces of the children is enough to cause you to see them in your sleep,” Jackson said. “When the weather gets so cold, you just hope God will keep them warm. It’s a long-lasting effect and I would advise everyone to take a visit and do some outreach.”

12 total views, 12 views today