Four local students injured in bus crash

Four students from DeKalb County School District were injured after a car crashed into a school bus the morning of Feb. 4.

The bus that was en route to Columbia High School was struck on the side by a Chrysler 300 near Tulip Drive in Decatur. The crash site is two miles from the school. At the time of the incident, nine students were on the bus, with four reporting injuries, according to the school district.

District officials and emergency medical services were on the scene shortly after, according to the district.

Conditions for the four students have not been released.

