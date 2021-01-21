Four mayoral seats among openings in 2021 municipal elections

With a tumultuous election year now behind us, 2021 is poised to see a calmer election cycle as communities brace for local elections at the city level.

Many cities in DeKalb County have already begun preparing for the Nov. 2 General Elections by announcing August qualifying periods for candidates interested in running for mayor, city council and commission seats.

In many cities, a general requirement is that a candidate must have lived in the district in which he or she is seeking a seat for at least a year prior to qualifying.

Below is a list of open seats in each of DeKalb’s cities. All terms are for four years and begin in January 2022.

Avondale Estates

Two seats are open for the city commission to represent the city at-large. Qualifying fee is set at $144.

The candidate qualifying period is scheduled for Aug. 16-20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Brookhaven

City council districts 2 and 4 will be determined in November. District 2 represents the easternmost part of the city and District 4 represents the southernmost parts.

The qualifying fee for each council seat is $360. Candidates can begin qualifying at the city clerk’s office, at 4362 Peachtree Road between Wednesday, Aug. 18 and Friday, August 20 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Chamblee

Chamblee’s mayoral seat and two city council seats are to be filled in November. The council seats include an at-large seat and District 1, which splits the city into north and south.

The qualifying fee is $360 for council members and $540 for mayor.

Qualifying will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17, through Thursday, Aug. 19, between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the city clerk’s office, 5468 Peachtree Road.

Clarkston

Three city council seats, all at-large, and the mayoral seat will be voted on this year. The qualifying fee is set at $360 for council seats and $450 for mayor.

The city has not set dates for its qualifying period.

Decatur

The city of Decatur, the county seat, has two commission seats up for grabs this year—District 1, Post A, and District 2, Post A. District 1 represents the northern half of the city, with District 2 representing the southern half.

Decatur Board of Education seats for District 1, Post A; District 2, Post A; and an at-large seat are also open for election in November.

Qualifying fee for city commission is $360 and $35 for board of education. Qualifying will begin Monday, Aug. 16, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and continue until Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 4:30 p.m.

Doraville

The city has three council seats to be determined—Districts 1, 2 and 3. The districts represent the northernmost parts of the city.

The qualifying period is Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Doraville City Hall, 3725 Park Avenue. Qualifying fee is $432.

Dunwoody

City council posts 1, 2, and 3 will be voted on by registered voters within the council member’s district. Post 1 represents the western parts of Dunwoody; Posts 2 and 3 represent central and eastern Dunwoody, respectively.

Qualifying fee is set at $360.

Dunwoody’s city council district map

Lithonia

Candidates may qualify for one of three at-large seats on the city council this year. The qualifying fee is $175.50.

Qualifying will open at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 16 and end at 4 p.m. Aug. 20.

Pine Lake

In the smallest city in DeKalb County, three at-large seats are open for the General Election.

Qualifying is set to start at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 17 and end at 4:30 p.m. on August 19. The qualifying fee for a council seat is $18.

Stonecrest

In the county’s most populous city—per 2019 U.S. Census data—three city council seats will be up for grabs this year, District 1, District 3 and District 5. District 1 encompasses northeast Stonecrest; District 3 includes parts of central Stonecrest; and District 5 contains southeast Stonecrest.

The fee to qualify is $450.

No dates and times have been announced for the qualifying period, which is held during the third week of August.

City of Stonecrest council district map

Tucker

City council District 1 Post 1, District 2 Post 1, District 3 Post 1 and the mayoral seat will be on the ballot. The qualifying fee for mayor is $600 and $420 for a council seat. District 1 encompasses the northern part of the city, and districts 2 and 3 split the southern half of the city, east and west respectively.

Qualifying is Aug. 16 through Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. and Friday, Aug.20, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tucker City County district map

Stone Mountain

Three at-large city council seats and the mayoral seat will be determined this year. Council members are elected at-large to individual posts, meaning every registered voter in the city may vote for each post.

The qualifying fee for the office of mayor is $360 and $108 for a council seat.

