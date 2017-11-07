Chamblee, Clarkston mayors win reelection

Chamblee Mayor Eric Clarkson and Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry retained their elected offices in close DeKalb County mayoral races on Nov. 7.

Clarkson won a fourth term against opponent Van Pappas 53.9 percent to 45.4 percent.

Clarkson, who has been mayor since 2005, ran on a ticket celebrating Chamblee’s decade-long successes and transformation from industrial center to development hub. In September, Clarkson said he had “a lot of unfinished business” and asked voters to give him four more years to guide city staff forward.

Pappas, a financial advisor and active member of Chamblee’s Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Development Authority, said he ran to bring a sound business acumen to the mayor’s office and give residents a choice in leadership.

Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry won a contentious race against former city council member Beverly Burks blank to blank.

“Tonight, Clarkston elected the first millennial majority council members, including one millennial mayor,” Terry said. We have an opportunity to lead by example and be a leader in innovation. We’ll continue to be a passionate, welcoming community. We’ll find new ways to transform Clarkston into a world class city.”

Terry, who has been mayor since 2013, also listed his accomplishments as a winning ticket and reason for reelection. Terry has represented Clarkston at the local, national and international level by participating in delegations, mayoral associations, county boards and committees.

Terry said reelection will mean potential civilian-led policing, micro-farming and committing the city to a goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Terry also hopes to address affordable housing and monitor use of special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) dollars, which were also approved on Nov. 7 by DeKalb County voters.

Burks said she ran against Terry because she wanted to represent the diverse interests of the city, show people how united and welcoming a city can be, and place such goals at the forefront of a new economic development plan, housing, health, public safety and sustainability.

Tucker Mayor Frank Auman was also reelected after running unopposed.

