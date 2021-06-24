Fourth of July event scheduled for Tucker

City of Tucker officials announced the city’s annual Celebration of Independence and Fireworks Spectacular will return July 3.

According to a news release, the event will feature a trio of live cover bands, a food truck alley, a T-shirt giveaway and fireworks on Main Street in Tucker.

“As with so many other things in 2020, we had to go virtual last year with our fireworks show and concert,” stated Tucker Director of Communications and Administrative Services Matt Holmes. “Well, what a difference a year makes! With more and more people getting vaccinated every day, we are proud to invite folks to the biggest July 3 party the City of Tucker has ever seen.”

The event will start at 6 p.m. July 3 with a performance from The Vibe, a band with current Top 40 hits. City officials said The Vibe will be followed by local favorites Hu$h Money. Following the fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Shyanne makes its Tucker debut.

“We are amped up to headline the City of Tucker July 3rd Celebration,” said Vic Valmus of Shyanne. “We are going to rock out all your favorite ‘80s rock hits: Journey, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, AC/DC, .38 Special and many more.”

Now in its fourth year, the Celebration of Independence and Fireworks Spectacular is the headlining event of the annual TKR Summer of Fun event series, according to officials. After the firework event, TKR Summer of Fun is scheduled to finish Aug. 3 with the city’s National Night Out celebration.

