Those with a penchant for scares and frights, chuckles and laughs are likely big fans of Halloween. Ghosts, goblins and ghouls in a variety of forms adorn neighborhoods, restaurants and stores. Tykes dress up in adorable outfits while older children and even many adults compete to create the most ghastly, most bloody costumes or most creative costumes.

Halloween has a long and colorful history.

According to history.com, “It is thought to have originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, when people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off roaming ghosts. In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as a time to honor all saints and martyrs; the holiday, All Saints’ Day, incorporated some of the traditions of Samhain. The evening before was known as All Hallows’ Eve and later Halloween. Over time, Halloween evolved into a secular, community-based event characterized by child-friendly activities such as trick-or-treating.”

In DeKalb County and throughout metro Atlanta, there are plenty of ways to get in the spirit of Halloween—from events at local parks and recreation centers, to strolling neighborhoods to view yard decorations to listening to scary stories in a spooky setting. Here are a few:



Halloween Night on Callanwolde Mountain

The stately and historic Tudor revival-style Callanwolde mansion is being transformed for its third annual Halloween Night on Callanwolde Mountain event on Oct. 27. Guests are given a map of the decorated estate with directions to trick-or-treating spots, games with candy prizes and art activities. Also planned are live performances by the Callanwolde Concert Band, The Callanwolde Choir, Atlanta Braves organist Matthew Kaminski and performances by the by the Callanwolde School of Dance’s performance group, Prime Movers. Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 at the door, for kids and adults. Callanwolde is located at 980 Briarcliff Road, NE, Atlanta. Go to www.callanwolde.org for more information.

Pumpkin Festival

Stone Mountain Park is the venue for Pumpkin Festival, which runs through Oct. 29. A carnival, storytelling, dance party, pumpkin patch and pie eating contest are among the activities being held. Admission to the festival is included with a $26.95-$31.95 Adventure Pass.



A Tour of Southern Ghosts

For the 31st year, ART Station is putting on its storytelling festival with an emphasis Southern ghost tales.

The lantern-lit tours are led by six professional storytellers who share “fun and spooky ghost stories from the Antebellum South” while guiding on guests through the plantation at Stone Mountain Park. The tours run every 10 minutes from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays and from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays Oct. 13-29. Tickets are $8 to $17. Call (770) 469-1105 or visit http://artstation.org/portfolio_page/a-tour-of-southern-ghosts/ for more information



Halloween: Fun With Flashlights

“Want to share some fun under the stars? Wear a costume and bring a flashlight to Fernbank Science Center’s newly renovated planetarium for some Halloween Fun With Flashlights,” is how the event is described on the center’s website. The program is designed for children 6 and younger. just for families with children age six and younger. “We’ll practice flashlight etiquette, make scary faces and practice a spooky laugh, charge up glow-in-the-dark bracelets, find planets and constellations in the night sky, and dance lights on the dome. Tickets to the 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 event are $5 per person. Fernbank Science Center is located at 156 Heaton Park Drive, Atlanta. Go to www.fernbank.edu for more information



Fright Night

For a strictly adult Halloween night of chills, consider taking in Fernbank Museum of Natural History’s Fright Night on Oct. 27. A “creepy” carnival, ferris wheel, bumper cars, DJ, costume contest and carnival foods including “bewitching beer and creepy cocktails” are scheduled from 8 p.m. to midnight. (Must be 21 and older, I.D. required.) Also after-hours access to exhibit “Gladiators: Heroes of the Colosseum.” Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. The museum is located at 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. Call (404) 929-6400 or go to www.fernbankmuseum.org for more information.



Fernbank BOO-seum Trick-or-Treat

Designed for children and families, Fernbak BOO-seum Trick-or-Treat features activities including treats for children in costume, games, music and more. Takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Museum admission $16-$18. The museum is located at 767 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta. Call (404) 929-6400 or go to www.fernbankmuseum.org for more information.

Other Halloween events taking place in the coming weeks include: Six Flags Over Georgia Fright Fest Oct. 23-27, Atlanta’s Little Five Points Halloween Festival which includes a parade Oct. 21, Boo at the Zoo Oct. 21-29 and the Norcross haunted house extravaganza called Netherworld October through Nov. 5.

