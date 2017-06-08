Local shelter hopes to adopt 400 pets in June

The months of June and July could be quite hectic for DeKalb County’s Lifeline Animal Project. The nonprofit organization that owns shelters in Decatur and Avondale Estates will be moving into a new facility in July.

However, before the move the shelter will try to find “furever” homes for roughly 500 animals.

“What we need to do now is clear the shelter of as many dogs and cats as we can,” said Lifeline Animal Project spokesperson Karen Hirsch. “Hopefully it’s going to be a great month. It’s an exciting time for us. We can’t wait to get into the new shelter.”

The new shelter will be located near DeKalb Peachtree Airport in Chamblee. In January commissioners voted 6-0 to approve an $8.6 million contract for the project.

Hirsch said the move to the 33,440-square-foot facility is planned for mid-July. To help reach the organization’s goal of having 400 animals adopted in June, Lifeline is having an adoption promotion to waive all fees associated with adoptions for dogs, cats, kittens and puppies including spay and neuter fees, vaccinations and microchips—roughly $200 in value.

“Waiving an adoption fee for the month of June is a great way to get residents excited about adopting pets,” said Lifeline Animal Project CEO Rebecca Guinn.

“Fee-waived adoptions tend to create a buzz of excitement and bring more people into shelters,” she said in a statement. “According to numerous studies, fee-waived promotions increase adoptions without compromising the quality of care that the animals receive.”

Lifeline Animal Project also has planned an adoption event on June 17 with music, food and prizes at its Camp Road location in Decatur.

“It will be a fun event and we’re hoping the whole community will come out and stop by and see the animals,” Hirsch said.

In July Hirsch said the organization plans to double its staff and have volunteers working at the old shelter and new shelter simultaneously. Lifeline will not take any animals from the old shelter to the new location to prevent potential spread of disease, she said.

As of June 4, Lifeline has completed 53 adoptions with the promotion.



