Furlough may be considered as DCSD plans for $76 million budget cut

With the Georgia 2021 budget uncertain and delayed for vote until June 20 due to COVID-19, agencies receiving state funding have been asked to cut their budgets by 14 percent.

DeKalb County School District Superintendent Ramona Tyson said the cut would equate to an estimated $76 million reduction to DCSD’s fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which begins July 1.

“The reality is very strong that not only in Dekalb, but every school district in Georgia will have to cross that road to seriously consider furlough days,” said Tyson during the DeKalb Board of Education’s virtual May 11 meeting. “We may be able to offset some, but if there is no change based off of what we are facing today, it could be highly likely reality that we could be facing furlough days.”

The district currently estimates at least $1.16 billion in expenditures for FY 2021.

DeKalb County recently received an estimated $33 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, one of the largest amounts received in the state. A small portion of those funds will be given to charter and private schools. The funds aim to help offset budget gaps and can be used to pay for online learning programs, school meals and services for low-income, homeless, migrant and foster-care students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We can only use [ESSER funds] for furlough days to avoid furlough days for school-based staff,” Tyson said. “We cannot use those funds to eliminate furlough days for central office staff.”

The total cost for a furlough day for DCSD school-based staff would be an estimated $3.5 million, Tyson said. A furlough day for central office is estimated at $500,000 and would not be covered under ESSER funds.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Masana Mailliard said it is likely that the district will have to use some its fund balance—projected to be an estimated $160 million by June 30—as digital and hybrid learning expands and becomes the norm due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.

“We still have a very big need for pre-K and fifth-grade learners having a device, so a portion of these funds need to be allocated towards the price tag to get those 60,000 devices for pre-K through 5 scholars,” said Tyson. The digital move for the younger students would entail providing laptops, hotspots or internet service, instructional packets and online learning platforms.

The district also plans to expand mental health and therapeutic services for students and staff as well as invest in more personal protection equipment and professional development for staff as digital learning is enhanced, Tyson said.

The district plans to post a tentative budget for public view in early July and vote, according to Mailliard. In the meantime, the BOE plans to vote on a July spending budget at an upcoming meeting.

156 total views, 51 views today