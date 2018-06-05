Ga’von Wray honored by Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club

Stephenson High School pitcher Ga’von Wray was honored May 31 by Atlanta 400 Baseball Fan Club at its annual Metro Atlanta High School All-Star recognition event.

Wray was one of the top high school baseball players named 2018 all-stars. He received a plaque and was recognized with other all-stars during a pre-game ceremony before the Atlanta Braves game at SunTrust Park.

Wray led all DeKalb County pitchers with a 0.79 ERA in the 2018 season. He pitched 61 2/3 innings and threw 94 strikeouts. He finished the season with an 8-2 record.

Wray was also named Region 4-AAAAAA pitcher of the year. His teammates Shane Daley and Joseph Jackson were named to the all-region team as infielders.

Other DeKalb players to make the 2018 All-Region 4-AAAAAA team were M.L. King pitcher Lamont Barner, M.L. King outfielder Jeremy Cain and Tucker outfielders Miles Bowens and Miles Grayson. M.L. King’s Xavier Wilson made the honorable mention list.

Tucker coach Matt Masce was named region coach of the year.

