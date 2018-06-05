Georgia Piedmont Technical College graduate already utilizing diploma

By: Morgan Ware

Natasha Jugdese-Newton, a 40-year-old entrepreneur from Jamaica graduated from Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) on May 19 with a major in cosmetology. Jugdese-Newton said she has been in the beauty industry for 23 years and is now the owner of Cyndy’s Natural Hair Space in Conyers.

Jugdese-Newton said she didn’t initially plan a career in hair care, “I didn’t choose hair, hair chose me.” While in school she didn’t want a traditional major, so she chose cosmetology. Jugdese-Newton said, “I’m very self-motivated and didn’t want to work for anyone.” She said she wanted to be her own boss and cosmetology caught her attention, so she took the opportunity.

Jugdese-Newton attended GPTC because the tuition was more affordable. While at GPTC Jugdese-Newton had the opportunity to meet new people, make good friends, be taught by what she referred to as wonderful professors, and experience college life. Newton said GPTC gave her the college credit that cosmetology school could not. Newton said, “I’ve always wanted to go to college but never actually had the chance until I got to Georgia.” Newton was initially paying for school out of pocket but was offered a scholarship her last semester.

While Jugdese-Newton was living in Jamaica she said she wanted to have her own salon after school and is thankful to now have accomplished that. Newton said, “It was a big dream to have my own salon in the United States. I plan to work for New York Fashion Week, and the entertainment business.”

Jugdese-Newton said her graduation was bittersweet. She said, “You become close with people in two years and suddenly it comes to an end. This is such a big achievement in life,” said Newton. While at GPTC Newton said she had great relationships with her professors.

After being out of school for 23 years, Newton struggled at first to re-enter the academic world, but said she quickly adjusted to the work load.

Relocating from Jamaica to Georgia wasn’t hard for Natasha. Newton said she likes change and was more than excited to make the move. Newton said, “It was definitely a culture shock when I got to Georgia. I had to get used to driving on the other side of the road and the diversity of the food.” But Newton said it was easy to adapt. Newton also said everyone should experience unfamiliar cultures because of the experiences it provides.

Newton said she loves diversity and that’s something GPTC has which is why she said loved the school.

