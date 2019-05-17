Georgia’s “Heartbeat Bill”: designed to save lives or promote a political agenda?

It seems odd to me that anyone would have a problem with the preservation of human life; but apparently there are many who do not hold that same sentiment.

We heard the discussions, laced with political rhetoric, for months prior to the Georgia gubernatorial race as now governor Brian Kemp made restricting access to late-term abortions a campaign issue.

While I greatly value a woman’s right to make decisions that have long-term implications on their lives and their health; I also value the lives of those who have no voice and are incapable of protecting themselves.

HB481, or the Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act was signed into law by Kemp on May 7 just days after a May 3 statement from Andrea Young, executive director of The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Georgia, promised to take Georgia to court if the governor signed the bill.

Opponents of the bill argue that limiting abortions at six weeks, or as soon as a fetal heartbeat can be detected, often does not allow women enough time to confirm the pregnancy or schedule an appointment with a doctor. Opponents also say legislation that limits a woman’s right of choice is an infringement on their individual rights.

Of course, an expectant mother has rights like all members of a civilized society should have, but unfortunately in the case of an unwanted pregnancy, that newly created life should also have rights.

According to Planned Parenthood, pregnancy can take up to six days after intercourse for the sperm and egg to join and form a fertilized egg and six to 10 additional days for the fertilized egg to implant itself in the lining of the uterus.

Based on Planned Parenthood’s information, it can take up to two weeks after unprotected sex for a woman to confirm pregnancy. But many in the medical profession suggest waiting until the first day of a missed menstrual cycle before testing is accurate.

If it takes two weeks to confirm a pregnancy, a woman has approximately four more weeks to decide if she wants to allow the embryo to become a human being. Four weeks may seem like a short period of time to some, but it would seem that most sexually active women would already know whether they want a child.

If a sexually active woman uses little or no protection, it seems logical that they would be mindful of their menstrual cycle and the inherent risks of unprotected sex.

An online search for abortion clinics in the Atlanta area showed numerous clinics that offer same day abortion services

I believe that most people are compassionate and caring individuals who value the sanctity of life at any age. I also believe that some who are adamantly supportive of, or opposed to, restricting abortions are acting with political motivation and pouncing on a topic that they feel will energize support by those most likely to prefer them as a candidate and therefore tell those potential voters what the believe they want to hear.

If the issue of abortion rights is being used by candidates to garner support, I can’t think of any topic that would be less offensive than promoting loss of lives to gain voter support.

