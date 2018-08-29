Getting to Tennessee with generous help

The saying that raising a child takes a village was recently demonstrated for a DeKalb student.

Dajhia Turner, a 2018 Towers High School graduate, was driven to Tennessee State University by Communities in Schools of Atlanta earlier this month because her family does not own a car.

“I’m very grateful,” Turner said. “Oh my God, I can’t explain it. They’ve done so much for me. I don ‘t know what I would do without them.”

Turner, who joined the group in ninth grade, comes from a single-parent home.

After a bad car accident, her mother decided to not drive a car again.

“She gave me everything,” Turner said of her mother. “She’s the best mom ever. She’s supported me in everything. She’s my best friend.”

The Tennessee freshman has decided to major in business administration with a concentration in management.

She would like to run a business or own her own boutique, complete with jewelry, shoes and clothing.

“A Black woman being a CEO is huge,” Turner said.

The future CEO also plans to join the university’s dance team after she completes her freshman year. Turner was an auxiliary dancer for three years during high school.

“I decided to not do dance this year because I wanted to focus and get used to being in a state away from my mom,” Turner said. “I’m trying to gain responsibility.”

Cecily Robertson, CIS Atlanta communications coordinator, describes Turner as a, “warm, outspoken, genuine go-getter.”

CIS Atlanta is a drop-out prevention organization founded in Atlanta in 1971. Its mission is to have every student the organization touches graduate high school by removing nonacademic barriers so that students can focus on their studies.

CIS Atlanta places site coordinators inside K-12 grade schools to know the students on a deeper level. Site coordinators also conduct home visits to understand student needs.

Although the nonprofit focuses on K-12 students, CIS Atlanta is making sure it sees its alumni through higher education as well.

“We want our kids to choose success with not only graduating high school but with the rest of their life,” Robertson said.

But the ride to the historically black university, located in Nashville, Tenn., isn’t the only thing that the non-profit organization has done for the deserving college freshman.

The organization also helped Turner with essentials she will need for her dorm room, connections with campus ambassadors, introductions with community stakeholders and potential mentors to assist with her transition into higher education.

She was also gifted a computer previously.

CIS Atlanta works with students in DeKalb, Fulton and Clayton county schools. The organization is funded through a portion of school budgets and donations.

