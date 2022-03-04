Global warming and the new Cold War

That low rumbling sound you think you are hearing is the mercury moving up on both the Fahrenheit and Celsius scales as rising hostilities and battle blows across Ukraine cause a sudden temperature spike, thawing out a long-dormant Cold War. And like a glacier during a freak heatwave, things start moving pretty quickly.

After experiencing real pushback and fight from the Ukrainian people, including their young president and Miss Ukraine, trained and fighting in full battle gear; Russian President Vladimir Putin took to the airwaves to both “tsk tsk” the U.S. and NATO for aiding and abetting Ukraine’s efforts to remain its own nation. And then vaguely referencing hostile verbiage from NATO and European Union leaders, Putin placed Russia’s entire nuclear defense system on full high alert.

That is not a joke or a typographical error. Though Putin may have certainly also sent a coded message to his commanders to actually standby or stand down; the Russian military is dispersed across the globe, not just assaulting the people of Ukraine or adjacent Baltic States.

Nuclear submarines that are part of the world’s second-largest Navy prowl the waters of the Bering Straits, which separate Russia from Alaska by only 55 miles and have been sighted previously near U.S. coastal waters as well as Cuba and numerous parts of Latin America and frequently traversing the top of the globe by passing under both polar ice caps.

The high nuclear alert means that every Russian missile silo, portable launcher, and nuclear submarine is now on standby awaiting orders, or signs of aggression. Despite decades of successful SALT and SALT II treaties, there are still thousands of nuclear warheads held by both sides capable of destroying the entire world as we know it, several times over. Chilling thought and language, as I am reminded of Nikita Khrushchev and his shoe during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Thankfully, I don’t believe the president of Ukraine is going to blink or flee his homeland any time soon.

But these stakes are getting more real by the moment. Even if Ukraine had already fallen as quickly as Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, or the earlier Russo-Georgia war of 2008, which lasted from April through August 2008, there are still plenty of opportunities for misjudgment and misfiring. When the “oops” is a nuclear missile, the possibility of World War III, and the Cold War becoming a full-scale global engagement cannot be ruled out. In addition to re-establishing what Putin has described as the historic footprint of the Russian Empire (which would also include Poland and all the Baltic states which are now members of NATO), his clear goal is taking complete control of the vast energy resources of Ukraine. And it is easy to foresee that alone will not satisfy the ambitions of this longtime former KGB director.

U.S. and EU allies, for now, are providing weapons, fighter jets, as well as civilian aid, in Ukraine and for fleeing Ukrainian refugees, but more like the people of France during World War II, a well-supplied resistance can very effectively keep a conquering army at bay, or at the very least on high alert indefinitely.

Russia and Ukraine agreed to talks held along the border of Ukraine and Belarus, but it is hard to imagine a compromise that will work for both sides or a cease-fire for those talks to become truly productive.

War is never something to get excited about, but I smiled broadly for the people of Kyiv and Ukraine when hearing about the pilot “Ghost of Kyiv,” who reportedly downed six Russian fighter jets in a single day, or the heroic tales of armed civilians, the nation’s president, Miss Ukraine, and global citizens of Ukrainian descent returning to their homeland to fight for the independence of their nation.

Thousands of Ukrainian citizens have fled across the border into Poland, but millions more are bunkered and hunkered down in subway stations as well as across the vast countryside of the largest nation by landmass in eastern Europe and armed with Molotov cocktails, long gun rifles, and semi-automatic weapons.

I will continue to pray for the good people of Ukraine, but however this goes I think we may need to rename and rebrand that long popular restaurant staple, Chicken kiev, ladling on a bit more Ukrainian vodka, as Fighting hen Kyiv. God speed.

Bill Crane also serves as a political analyst and commentator for Channel 2’s Action News, WSB-AM News/Talk 750 and now 95.5 FM, as well as a columnist for The Champion, DeKalb Free Press and Georgia Trend. Crane is a DeKalb native and business owner, living in Scottdale. You can reach him or comment on a column at bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

