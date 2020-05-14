Grants help nonprofits meet special challenges of health crisis

As is often the case when widespread emergencies occur, nonprofit organizations that normally serve a continuing flow of community needs are called on to do extra duty for those intensely impacted by the emergency. The current coronavirus pandemic and the concomitant need to close or downsize establishments has left many businesses and individuals with unprecedented survival concerns.

In response, The Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund, a joint effort from Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and United Way of Greater Atlanta, has given millions in grants to organizations providing food, shelter, education, healthcare and other necessities. The two organizations together identified the areas of greatest need and the most vulnerable populations to determine where to deliver funds.

The fund on May 8 announced its sixth round of grants, a total of $5.3 million to 245 organizations, bringing the grand total to more than $17.3 million that has benefited 320 nonprofits thus far. Recipients include many DeKalb County-based nonprofits such as Agnes Scott College, DeKalb Library Foundation, Decatur Area Emergency Assistance Ministry, East Lake Foundation and Scottdale Early Learning.

Lita Pardi, interim vice president with the Community Foundation, said while most nonprofits are accustomed to emergency responses, the coronavirus emergency is presenting an unusual set of challenges. “A weather emergency such a hurricane or tornado can leave a great many people in need, but it is limited to a specific area and once it moves through the recovery process can begin. This virus in addition to affecting our entire service area and beyond is not moving through. It has been going on for a while and we have no idea when it will end,” she said.

According to Pardi, among the special problems nonprofits are facing during the health crisis are increases in service requests and new clients requesting assistance; loss of revenue normally coming from fees for service and donations; loss of volunteer assistance due to shelter-in-place orders; the need to move work and services to digital platforms such as telehealth, leading to added technology needs and training; and supply shortages for staff, clients and distribution, including cleaning supplies, food, household paper products, personal protective equipment.

Staff and others celebrate successes at Scottdale Early Learning before the center was reduced to online and other noncontact activities only. Photos provided

Some nonprofits normally serve clients face to face, Pardi said, so they now have the extra expense of personal protective equipment to assure the safety of staff and clients, or they must buy extra equipment to delivery online services that had been offered in person.

Maryum Gibson, president and CEO of Scottdale Early Learning which has facilities in Scottdale and Decatur, said the center closed on March 13 but continues to serve the families it has a relationship with, noting that the grant money has helped the center remain viable until it can reopen.

“We stopped charging fees when the center closed; at the same time our operating costs have gone up. We have kept our staff at full salary and are finding ways to help our children keep learning. For example, we had allowed children in our programs to take books home with them; now we are sending books to them. Because many of the families we serve are refugees or immigrants, English may not be their first language, so we provide books in other languages as well.”

The Scottdale Early Learning staff also provides parents with information to help children continue learning and developing. Online lessons and story time are offered to pre-K youngsters.

Many of the families Scottdale Early Learning serves are low-income, Gibson said, and need such items as diapers, which the nonprofit is helping to supply. “Some of the families need things we can’t help with such as food and rent assistance, but we are able to refer them to agencies that can help them. Our goal right now is to do what we can to make sure the whole family is OK.”

Pardi said the grant awards help when normal nonprofit fundraising channels are closed. “Because of shelter-at-home requirements, no one is attending galas, luncheons and other traditional fundraising programs,” she noted. To date, the Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has raised more than $25 million through collective resources.

