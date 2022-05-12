Greenforest basketball players sign college scholarships

Greenforest McCalep Christian Academy hosted a signing day ceremony May 12 for its student athletes who signed college scholarships.

The ceremony recognized four senior basketball players, two from the boys’ team and two from the girls’ team. Jalen Forrest and Jaylen Peterson from the boys’ team, both signed with Presbyterian College—while Stacey Geathers signed with Central Georgia Technical College and Devine Lukombo signed with Grayson Junior College.

Forrest and Peterson were a part of Greenforest’s state championship team in 2022. The Eagles finished with a 28-4 record and went 15-0 in region play while ending the season on a 24-game winning streak.

Geathers and Lukombo helped the Lady Eagles to a second-place finish in region play as well as a playoff appearance that Greenforest lost in a 53-51 nailbiter to Brookstone High School.

According to Greenforest boys’ coach Rory Griffin, Forrest and Peterson are the first players he has ever had sign with the same school. Peterson said he and Forrest have been teammates at the AAU level since eighth grade but that they didn’t discuss playing college basketball together until everything fell into place.

“That’s a dream come true for a lot of people,” said Peterson. “I’ve been playing with Jalen since I was in eighth grade, so playing with him now and at the next level will be amazing.”

Peterson was a transfer from Stephenson High School; he credited the coaching staff from both of his schools for his development and said Greenforest helped him take the next step as an athlete.

“It’s amazing. This is a lifelong dream,” said Peterson. “My dad always told me that he was never going to pay for college, so I had to get it however I could. This was a completely different experience. Coming here is a whole different level, it’s way more intense.”

While Peterson was a transfer, Forrest was a Greenforest legacy. His older brother Justin Forrest is one of the top players in Greenforest’s history and has continued his legacy at Appalachian State University where he made the First Team All-Sun Belt in 2021.

“It’s a blessing, man,” said Forrest. “It has been a long journey, but I got what I wanted to accomplish done. People will think it was a lot of pressure because of my legacy and pedigree, but I just kept playing and playing hard. I had to get [a state championship] before I left and that’s what I did.”

Peterson and Forrest both said they are excited about playing at Presbyterian College. Not only because they’re going together, but because of the program’s history.

“Where I’m going is a winning program with winning teammates and coaches. We look to win a Big South championship next year,” added Forrest.

Griffin said he also expects senior Florian Tenebay to sign a college scholarship this offseason.

“Even though we won a state championship this year, I always say that this is my championship. Seeing these kids’ and their parents’ hard work payoff is the goal,” said Griffin. “Everyone wants to go [to big schools], but that’s just not the reality of college basketball anymore. The reality is, if you can get your college education paid for, you need to. The fact we can do that year in, year out is a testament to our community, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Geathers signed with Central Georgia Technical College despite missing most of the past season due to a torn ACL.

“It was tough. I tore my ACL twice, but I worked hard every day. I also had film, and that’s what counts. I recommend that to anyone, post it on twitter; make sure you’re different and that you’re unique,” said Geathers. “Greenforest also helped me a lot. They supported me mentally and physically.”

Greenforest’s workouts and gym time helped Geathers even though she was unable to play for most of the season, she said.

“Just because you tore your ACL doesn’t mean you can’t shoot. You step and shoot, you can jump up and down, you can do different things,” added Geathers.

Lukombo joins a long line of international athletes who came to Greenforest and signed college scholarships.

“I’m so excited about it. My time at Greenforest was good. I didn’t have anyone when I came here, and everyone at Greenforest became my family,” said Lukombo.

Ed Ravenel—the founder of Greenforest’s international program—praised Lukombo for her accomplishments at Greenforest.

“This was excellent because they only had six or seven players throughout the year, and [Lukombo] played every minute this season except for two minutes in a game she fouled out of,” said Ravenel. “She’s really a hard worker and she led the team on the court and in facilitating drills and stuff like that. Someone is going to get a great player.”

