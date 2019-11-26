Greenforest-McCalep seniors sign with Middle Tennessee, Drexel

Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academy seniors Christian J. Fussell and Lamar Oden Jr both signed their college letters of intent on Nov 15.

Fussell is the No. 26 player in Georgia and the No. 30 center in the country and signed with Middle Tennessee University. He held offers from East Tennessee State, Florida Gulf Coast, Appalachian State and the College of Charleston, some of the top mid-major programs in college basketball.

“MTSU is an excellent fit for me because of the way I play basketball,” Fussell said. “They make me feel like family, and their business school is exceptional.”

He will join a Middle Tennessee team that is still transitioning into a new era after losing 16-year head coach Kermit Davis to Ole Miss two seasons ago.

The Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academy product will play for Nick McDevitt at Middle Tennessee. McDevitt previously coached at the University of North Carolina Ashville, where he won two regular season conference championships, a conference tournament championship and made an NCAA tournament appearance in his first five years of being a head coach at the D-1 level.

Oden signed with Drexel over the University of New Orleans, Tennessee State, New Jersey Tech, and others. Drexel is 4-3 this season under head coach Zach Spiker and looking for its first 20-win season since Bruiser Flint coached the team to 29 wins in 2011-12.

“I plan to continue to strive for greatness and prove everyone wrong,” Oden said.

Oden and Fussell both played for the Georgia Stars AAU team in the Battle for Georgia last summer and will look to carry that success into this high school season.

Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academy is currently 3-1, with a win over Pebblebrook highlighting their season so far. Greenforest-McCalep will be back in action on Nov 29 when they face off against Norcross and top-50 power forward JT Thor in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.

Photo credit: Valerie White

