Guide to offer tips for effective interviewing

The U. S. economy gained 678,000 jobs last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nearly all those hirings involved interviews, a fundamental step in assuring a new hire not only can do the work but also will fit in with the company’s values. Interviewing effectively requires careful preparation, according to Creative Financial Staffing (CFS), a national company represented locally at its Peachtree-Dunwoody Road office.

CFS this month released its CFS Client Interviewing Guide, “a complimentary resource to help you navigate virtual and in-person interviews,” noting, “It’s never been more crucial to have planned questions to uncover a candidate’s skill set and culture fit.”

“In this brochure, you’ll find some of the methods we use at Creative Financial Staffing to determine which candidates represent our core beliefs, values, and standards,” Daniel J. Casey, CFS CEO, states in the introduction.

The 17-page guide is designed to evaluate potential employees in such areas as leadership, self-motivation and initiative, problem-solving skills, communication, business acumen, and willingness to learn. It also offers guidance in evaluating organizational skills, ability to prioritize, confidence, discipline, integrity, whether the candidate is a team player, and other areas.

The guide begins with a list of general frequently asked questions such as “What can you do for us that someone else can’t?” or “Why did you choose this particular vocation?” It continues with behavior-based inquiries and questions specifically designed to probe management and supervisory skills.

Many of the suggested “questions” are actually prompts to elicit anecdotal responses and begin with “tell me…” or “describe a situation in which you.…”

The guide also offers “what to look for” hints for the person conducting the interview such as:

• Does he or she appear comfortable responding to your questions? If not, the candidate may not be experienced as a manager and may be misrepresenting his or her credentials.

• Do the candidate’s answers reflect the values and approaches that are acceptable and promoted within your workplace culture?

• Do the candidate’s answers appear truthful and genuine and accurately describe a management style and approach that will “fit” within your environment?

The guide advises interviewers to be careful of candidates who persistently says the “right thing” but fail to back up statements with solid examples to demonstrate the requested value or approach in action. A good candidate’s interview should reveal demonstrable experience, congruence with the company’s culture, and a solid grasp of management responsibilities and requirements.

The guide also warns that there are questions potential employers may not legally ask; however, there are ways to gather information that touches on these areas without violating the law.

“Your interview questions should be designed to determine a candidate’s capability to perform the essential functions you have defined for the job. Essentially, you cannot ask questions revealing information that will lead to a bias in hiring.… Questions should be job-related and not used to find out personal information. You should not be asking about your candidate’s race, gender, religious affiliation, marital status, disabilities, ethnic background, country of origin, sexual preferences, or age. Using any of these answers as a basis for hiring would be considered discrimination,” the guide points out.

It notes, for example, that the employer may not ask a candidate’s age; however, it’s all right to ask their year of graduation. While a candidate may not be asked whether he or she has been arrested, the interviewer may ask if the candidate has ever been convicted of a crime. Asking about religious affiliations is off limits, but if Saturdays or Sundays are required workdays, interviewers may ask candidates if they are available to work on those days.

While certain sex or gender-related questions may not be asked, an interviewer may ask if a candidate has worked under another name. “Be sure to not make gender related assumptions about job capabilities,” the guide cautions.

For information on downloading the free guide, visit www.cfstaffing.com.

