Gymnastics program hires Olympic gold medalist as new coach

Ukrainian Olympic gold medalist Liliya Podkopayeva has joined the coaching staff at Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta’s (MJCCA) Perimeter Gymnastics.

MJCCA announced Feb. 13 the hiring of Podkopayeva as the coach of the gymnastics program’s competitive teams. Podkopayeva is a 1995 world all-around champion and 1996 Olympic all-around and floor exercise champion.

MJCCA Perimeter Gymnastics Director Stacey Harris said in a released statement, “We are thrilled to introduce Liliya as a new coach in our gymnastics program. Liliya was an exceptional gymnast. Her routines were artistically beautiful and powerful. She brings years of both competing in gymnastics and coaching experience to our program. We are pleased to welcome a coach with her level of experience and expertise to our MJCCA family.”

Harris told The Champion that she and Podkopayeva met last year at a gymnastics meet and Podkopayeva contacted her about coaching at MJCCA.

“It was a good fit for her and for us,” Harris said.

Harris said everyone in the program is thrilled to have Podkopayeva at Perimeter Gymnastics.

“One of our coaches was just star struck by her,” Harris said. “But, [Podkopayeva] is a very humble, very gracious and very lovely person.”

Podkopayeva competed at the 1993, 1994 and 1995 World Championships as well as the 1994 Goodwill Games. She won the all-around at both the 1994 Goodwill Games and the 1995 World Championships. At the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, she won the all-around final with a score of 39.255. She also won the floor exercise gold medal as well as a silver medal on the balance beam.

Podkopayeva was named to the Ukrainian team for the 1997 World Championships, but injuries forced her to sit out of the competition and she later retired. She was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2008. Harris said Podkopayeva’s gymnastics experience will benefit the athletes.

“[She will] help us raise the bar, help us raise the standard and provide some more polish for our athletes,” Harris said.

200 total views, 136 views today