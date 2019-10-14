Helping homeless men get back on their feet

Public asked not to fear the homeless

Successfully tackling homelessness in DeKalb County will require the resources of new and established agencies and individuals as well as better coordination among entities, according to the head of one charitable group.

Leslie Prince, board chair of Clifton Sanctuary Ministries, said multiple agencies such as CSM are working hard to provide an array of services to those without permanent housing in the county but more needs to be done.

“I think people are doing what they can,” said Prince. “I would like to see a bit more cohesion. We can always do more.

We can do better. We can learn what resources are out there. We don’t [always] know what exists. “There must be more conversation so we know who’s out there and what everyone does.”

Clifton Sanctuary Ministries later this month will celebrate its 40th year providing shelter and services to homeless men.

CSM runs two facilities in Atlanta’s Lake Claire community off Ponce de Leon in DeKalb County. The shelter can accommodate 30 men for 30 to 60 days and a transitional house, Joe’s Place, located across the street, houses up to six men for as long as 90 days. Both facilities require the men to work with a case manager and make progress on their individual case plans with goals of sobriety, completing work readiness classes, securing work, staying on medication and such. The goal is to make progress toward independent living.

The population CSM serves is men 35 and older who are dealing with such issues as substance abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, mental illness, HIV/AIDS and disabilities, said Prince. Forty percent of CSM’s guests are veterans.

The men housed at CSM’s facilities are required to have had a negative TB test and no sexual offenses.

According to Prince, the homeless population in DeKalb County has been trending downward during the past five years, however, the number increased from 2018 to 2019. Since 2014 when 801 homeless individuals were counted, the population has decreased by 48 percent. However, in 2018 321 homeless individuals were counted and in 2019 that number jumped to 420. These annual counts by agencies providing services to the homeless only include individuals who are sleeping on the streets and not individuals and families staying in hotels and other temporary housing.

Recently CSM signed an agreement with Dekalb County to reserve two beds for men referred from Dekalb County’s coordinated re-entry program. These individuals are in a specific program and will be allowed to stay up to 90 days.

“It’s a good partnership,” said Prince. “I hope we can move these people expeditiously through our recovery program.”

CSM, which bills itself as the oldest house-of-worship shelter in Atlanta, came about after a man named Joe had been sleeping on the porches of Lake Claire residents. Members of Clifton Presbyterian Church organized to create a place for people like Joe.

“We’ve had really good luck with them and the gentlemen who have been referred are accomplishing their goals,” said Lori White, director of community relations for CSM.

“Also, we have several churches in Dekalb County that are big supporters of CSM, including Decatur Presbyterian Church (which has a permanent seat on CSM’s board of directors) and Eastminster Presbyterian Church. Decatur Presbyterian Church also refers men to CSM.

The men in the shelter are assigned a case manager who works with them to address their needs, find jobs and housing.

“It’s really a chance for these homeless men to get back on their feet and move into better situations once they leave the shelter,” said White.

Graylin Covington received help from CSM 18 years ago and now he’s helping others.

Back in 2001 Covington was a homeless veteran waiting for open heart surgery and the Veterans Administration (VA) sent him to CSM, Covington said. He later moved into Joe’s Place, attended narcotics anonymous and alcohol anonymous meetings, participated in a VA treatment program. Eventually he became a resident manager for Joe’s Place. Three years later, he was hired by the VA in the information technology department. After retiring in 2015, Covington, who has a masters degree in religious studies and is two classes away from getting a divinity degree, opened C&C Transitional House for veterans off Candler Road in Decatur. He said it can accommodate 10 men and he’s received a federal contract to run it.

“Both the one [homeless facility] I run and the one at Clifton gets them reacclimated with life and life’s terms,” said Covington.

He added that challenges such as drugs, alcohol and family problems can cause individuals to lose their self-respect.

“We reconnect them with society and the realities of life,” said Covington.

Prince said she wants people to not fear individuals who are homeless.

“When we see a homeless person…a lot of time we change lanes, cross the street. We don’t want to interact with them thinking they are scary,” said Prince, adding that the men CSM serves are someone’s father, grandfather, brother, etc.

“They don’t have a safety net when they need it. They are not the scary people some folks think they are.”

She encourages the public to take the time to speak to homeless people, interact with them and find out about their lives.

She added that there are numerous opportunities through Clifton Sanctuary Ministries for community members to become involved in helping the homeless men CSM serves. Assembling sandwich bags that are distributed daily is one such volunteer opportunity, she said.

“We don’t want our guys to be panhandling on the street,” Prince said.

