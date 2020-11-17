History, culture and good eats lure visitors to Memphis

Memphis, Tennessee, is an incredible place to visit with so much to see and experience. I visited in March—just before COVID-19 put almost everything on lockdown—and was pleasantly surprised at all it had to offer: history, culture, good eats and, of course, music. And Memphis is very much open and welcoming visitors.

Personally, I love it when I find an unexpected treasure on my explorations of a new city.

My unexpected find on my first trip in Memphis was the National Ornamental Metal Museum, a venue dedicated to preserving, promoting and advancing the art and craft of fine metalwork. Here an array of decorative and functional metalwork is on display in a variety of arrangements including an outdoor sculpture garden and two buildings where works such as finials, jewelry, vases, sculptures, vessels and functional items such as teapot and padlock can be found. Currently, there are four exhibitions open including Wrought Iron Ornaments from the J.G. Braun Collection.

I had no idea metal could be transformed into such a vast array of art pieces with such creativity and imagination.

Since reopening due to the pandemic, the museum’s foundry has remained closed and demonstrations have been suspended. Visitors are limited to 50 people or less at a time, according to the museum’s website. Admission is $4-$8. For more information, go to metalmuseum.org.

Another great way to spend an afternoon is to experience a tasting at Old Dominick’s Distillery, which produces whiskey, bourbon, gin and vodka. The distillery was born from an immigrant’s passion in booming pre-prohibition Memphis. Today it shares its spirits and stories. Tours of the distillery—which was a highlight of my trip—have been suspended, but a new limited capacity tasting experience has been introduced as of Oct. 8. For details, go to olddominick.com.

Exploring a new city always works up an appetite for me and Memphis offers plenty of places to relax and savor a good meal. We lunched on tasty homestyle cooking at Four Way Soul Food Restaurant, which has been a pillar in its neighborhood for activism; and licked our fingers while eating barbecue at Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous, a downstairs in an alley establishment that’s been around since 1948, and had a mid-afternoon snack at the much-touted Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken. Also had an exceptional dinner at the rustically elegant Itta Bena, located on the third floor of BB King’s Blues Club in the heart of the music district.

However, while each was a memorable culinary experience, my favorite meal of the trip was brunch at Beauty Shop Restaurant Lounge in midtown Memphis. The venue is a former salon that claims to have been Priscilla Pressley’s go-to curl and dye spot. Choice seating has been one of the tables with old-style hair dryer chairs. Novelty aside, I had a most memorable meal—eggs benedict with sugar and spice duck, hot pepper jelly, almond skordalia and hollandaise sauce. I’m still hungering for a return visit just to dine there again.

A four-day jaunt to Memphis—415 miles from my Stone Mountain home—allows just enough time to get to know the city and have some new experiences.

If you’re wondering why I haven’t mentioned all the music museums and music-themed venues in Memphis, it’s because there is so much to share it requires a separate article. In other words, more to come of Memphis’ music and history scene.

For more information on visiting Memphis, go to memphistravel.com.

