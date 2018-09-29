Hometown hero goes above and beyond

Thirty-four-year military veteran and Columbia High School graduate Richard Dix has a knack for helping others.

Dix grew up in Lynwood Park and Decatur and said the area shaped the man he is today. Because of his connection with community members, Dix uses his skills to help others, he said.

Dix said he often speaks at Columbia High School’s “Destined to Soar” program. The program features professionals and Columbia High alumni and allows them to interact with students by sharing their success stories.

“A lot of the things I’ve been doing have been centered [on all aspects of being] a student, being an example and telling my story,” Dix said. “I want to relate to the kids who grew up in the same areas I’ve grown up in.”

After retirement, Dix said he couldn’t “sit back” and not help his community, which is why he teaches students and adults a five-year plan program.

Dix said the plan was originally used to help military personnel, but he helped develop a child-friendly version. Dix has been mentoring in various schools by helping students strategize what to do when they graduate high school.

“I want them to dream about what they want to do, who they want to be and help them map out how they’re going to get there from the seventh and eighth grade,” Dix said.

Dix has used this program to mentor at Columbia High School, Chamblee High School, Wesleyan School and other schools around the country. Dix said he also plans to create a mentoring and tutoring project with South DeKalb County Elementary School.

Dix said he wants to help students through school just as his mentors did when he was growing up.

According to Dix, Lera Buckner, a former guidance counselor at Columbia High School, stopped Dix in the hallway when he was a student and inspired him to push himself academically and in his future career path.

“She told me I was playing around in school and not meeting my full potential. She said we needed to talk about my future and I thought ‘I’m in the eighth grade, what future?’” Dix said. “She had photos on her wall of great people who graduated from Columbia High School and she said [my picture] could be on her wall. She knew which button to push to motivate me. That’s all it took. It’s like I had a transformation.”

Dix said from that point on he was hungry to reach his dream of becoming an officer in the Army. Dix graduated high school as an honor student and attended South Carolina State University on a four-year football scholarship. After he graduated from Army officer basic course in 1987, he served as a tank platoon leader in the 24th infantry division.

Dix’s military awards include Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, The NATO Defense Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terror Service/Expeditionary Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, South West Asia Service Medal, The Kuwait Liberation Medal, and the Army Achievement Medal.

Kathy Wells, who said she has known Dix “all her life,” said he is an inspiration to his community and to her.

“He is just one of the warmest, nicest people you can meet,” Wells said. “He grew up on the northside of Brookhaven in one of the oldest Black communities. He serves the community unlike any other young person I know. His greatest goal now is to give back to his community. He works with young and elderly people by motivating and encouraging them to be the best that they can be.”

Dix said he “thanks God every day” for his ability to spread positivity to students and youth. He has been in remission from prostate cancer for a year.

“Without [God] none of this would be possible,” Dix said.

