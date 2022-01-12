Hometown Heroes: DeKalb alums help UGA win first national title since 1980

The University of Georgia won its first national title in college football since 1980 when the Bulldogs beat University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide 33-18 in the national championship game Jan. 10.

It was a well-balanced game with an impressive last-minute win that Georgia football has needed for decades; that win was made possible with help from a few DeKalb County alums.

Take Georgia’s first touchdown, for example. Georgia running back Zamir White blasted through the line and into the end zone to give UGA its first lead of the night. Offensive lineman Broderick Jones paved the way for White.

Jones played football at Lithonia High School for current Stephenson Head Coach Marcus Jelks for four years and finished his high school career as a five-star All American. Jones is one of five UGA players who represented DeKalb County in the national championship game.

A few plays before White’s touchdown, Jones teamed up with fellow DeKalb County alum Justin Shaffer to open a hole for Georgia running back James Cook to run for 67 yards—a run that set up the touchdown that would give UGA its first lead of the game.

Even with the success Jones and Shaffer created for UGA on offense, DeKalb County’s national championship appearances were headlined by Devonte Wyatt—a second team All American on the Bulldogs’ defensive line. Wyatt also made the Coaches’ All-SEC 1st Team, the AP All-SEC 2nd Team; and started in 14 games during Georgia’s national championship run.

During his time in DeKalb County, Wyatt played at Towers High School for Bryan Montgomery. Wyatt was only ranked as a three-star prospect and is now an NFL draft prospect.

Shaffer—an AP and Coaches’ All-SEC 2nd Team selection who started at left guard in all 15 of Georgia’s games—was an all-state selection at Cedar Grove High School and helped lead the Cedar Grove Saints to a state title in 2016.

Jones was selected to the USA Today 2018 ALL-USA Georgia First Team offense following his junior campaign and was a Class 5A first team selection by the Georgia Association of Coaches. He was a Coaches’ Freshman All-SEC Team selection in 2021 and started several games for UGA at left tackle.

Defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse saw action for UGA in 10 games. Stackhouse spent time at Martin Luther King Jr. High School, Columbia High School, and Stephenson High School during his time in DeKalb County School District.

In high school, Stackhouse was named 2019 Region Defensive Player of the Year and was a Class 5A All-State first team selection by the Georgia Sports Writers Association.

Stackhouse had two tackles for loss and one sack for Georgia this season.

John Fitzpatrick is a skill-position player reigning from DeKalb County. The UGA tight end is a Marist High School grad where he was named a USA Today 2017 All-USA Georgia First Team selection.

This season at UGA, Fitzpatrick started at tight end in wins over UAB, South Carolina, Auburn, Kentucky, Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech. He finished the season with six catches for 83 yards as a blocking tight end.

