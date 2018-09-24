Human Rights group presents list of demands to school board

Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights took a stand against what the group described as disproportionate discipline and achievement gaps for African-American students in City Schools of Decatur Sept. 11.

The group presented a seven-item list of demands related to how Black students are treated in the school district at the board of education meeting.

“We came in large numbers to show how important it is to have these demands meet,” said Lilly Pettus, parent member of Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights.

Included in the number of attendees were students Kenya Oliver, a Decatur High School senior.

“It’s important to know that this regards students in City Schools of Decatur,” Oliver said. “So having us there has a greater impact.”

The list includes: the end of out-of-school suspension for kindergarten through fifth-grade students effective Oct. 1, an immediate commitment to and engagement with the Georgia Department of Education and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports as governed by the GDOE, an immediate release of all discipline and gifted services data disaggregated by race, the establishment of a clear grievance process with procedures for students and parents to address teacher and administrator discrimination, the development of a district-wide equity plan, mandatory implicit bias training for all teachers and staff and the rating of cultural competence in teacher, administrator and staff evaluations.

“We made the demands,” said Mawuli Davis, Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights chair. “We believe that all the board members acknowledged and reckoned the importance of the demands we were making. The superintendent did as well. We are scheduled to meet with the school district’s equity director [Lillie Huddleston] in the near future to go over the demands.”

From Sept. 11 the school board has 30 days to respond to the group’s list. If the demands are not met within the 30 days, the group will take non-violent direct action, according to Davis.

“We wanted it to be clear that we’re not going away,” said Pettus. “I totally expect our school district to work with us on these demands.”

Pettus has been a member of the human rights group for two years. She also has two children, a sophomore and a senior, who attend school in the CSD school district.

“We thank the community members who attended (the Sept. 11) board meeting and appreciate their comments,” said David Dude, the City Schools of Decatur superintendent. “We share the community’s commitment to ensuring educational equity, and it is through this shared commitment that we will collectively effect change. Addressing race-based disproportionality in discipline, participation, and achievement is an urgent issue for our district. My staff and I are reviewing the letter from the Beacon Hill Black Alliance for Human Rights and discussing the areas of concern, many of which are already addressed in our Equity Action Plan. We look forward to working with the group to continue this important work.”

According to Davis, the group does not think that the recent equity plan addresses core issues quickly enough.

The district’s equity plan plans to have its employees trained on cultural humility, curriculum and instruction and policies and procedures by the end of 2024.

According to a report presented at the meeting by Dude, in the 2015-16 school year Black students represented 23.2 percent of the student body but received 73.9 percent of rude and disorderly conduct citations.

In the 2015-16 school year a Black student in CSD was eight times more likely to be cited for rude and disorderly conduct.

In academic year 2016-17 Black students represented 22.1 percent of student enrollment but were suspended at three times the rate of their White counterparts.

With respect to academic disparities, between fall 2013 and fall 2017, and across all elementary grades, Black students performed on average 20 percent points lower than their White peers, according to the report.

Between academic year 2015-16 and 2017-18 fewer than one in 10 Black students were represented in the gifted students program, the report states.

“I have hope,” Dude said. “I have hope because we are now tackling what has long been a taboo subject. We are finally speaking freely and openly about the issues that lead to race-based disproportionality in discipline, participation, and achievement. We are committed to ensuring that in our future, knowing a child’s race will tell you nothing about how their behavior will be managed, what they will participate in, or how they will achieve academically.”

