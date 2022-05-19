If it walks like a duck…it’s probably a duck

Perhaps it was a slow day for law enforcement in Liberty County, Georgia, on April 20 when the bus carrying the women’s lacrosse team from Delaware State University was stopped and the personal belongings of passengers were searched for narcotics.

The bus driver, Tim Jones, who is Black, was stopped by White officers for reportedly driving in the left lane, but ultimately was not charged with any violation of law.

The two officers who stopped Jones went onboard the bus and began to explain to the passengers that they were going to do a search of their belongings. One officer can be heard in a video uploaded to YouTube saying, “If there is anything in your luggage, we’re probably gonna find it. I’m not looking for a little marijuana, but I’m pretty sure you guys’ chaperones will probably be disappointed if we find it.”

The officers then asked the driver to unlock and open the storage area in the bottom of the bus where baggage is normally stored so they could search the athletes’ bags and personal belongings using K-9 dogs. No drugs or drug paraphernalia were found, and the bus was ultimately allowed to continue its trip back home.

Delaware State lacrosse coach Pamella Jenkins called the search “very traumatizing” but said despite the situation, her players remained “composed” throughout the ordeal.

John Carney, Democratic governor of Delaware, has publicly expressed his displeasure with the two White officers who searched the bus and who apparently came to the conclusion that a bus filled with Black female athletes would likely have illegal contraband of some sort on board.

Even though Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman said he didn’t believe any racial profiling took place, the actions of these officers can in no way be justified. Bowman said that due to the height of the bus and the tinted windows, the officers would not have known that the passengers were Black.

Even if there were no preconceived presumptions of guilt, the officers had no reason to search the personal belongings of the passengers. They shouldn’t have been questioned at all unless about the driver’s performance and whether the driver had previously drifted into another lane.

Had the officers suspected that the driver was driving inappropriately due to alcohol or illegal drugs, it would have been acceptable to search his person, but under no circumstances should the passengers of the bus been subjected to searches of their belongings with no just cause or a warrant specifically authorizing such search.

There’s an old saying that reads something to the effect of “If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck.” It would be difficult for anyone familiar with the facts surrounding this incident to draw any conclusion other than racial profiling.

