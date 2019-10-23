Impeachment 101

Impeachment was designed by our founders as a safety measure—not simply for overturning election results; and although admittedly a political versus judicial process—it was not intended to be partisan. President George Washington was a major opponent of political parties and believed strongly that their evolution and expansion would be to the detriment of our nation.

Impeachment, originating in the British House of Commons, and then tried by the House of Lords, is the process for legislative body to investigate wrongdoing by the executive branch. In Britain, the last impeachment by Parliament was in 1805. The first U.S. impeachment came much later, for President Andrew Johnson in 1868.

In the waning days of the American Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln began to shift his focus to reuniting the Union. He formed a National Union Party (having been elected as GOP nominee in 1860) and ticket to seek his second term, reaching out to the lone Democrat and U.S. Senator from the South who did not secede with his state from the Union, Senator Andrew Johnson of Tennessee.

Lincoln’s assassination, six weeks after his second inauguration thrust Johnson into a role for which he was likely unprepared. As president, Johnson began a series of vetoes of legislation from the Republican Congress, aimed at both heavily structured Southern reconstruction and improved civil rights for millions of now freed slaves. Johnson publicly opposed the 14th Amendment which extends citizenship to those formerly enslaved.

As differences between the executive branch and Congress grew, Congress passed the Tenure of Office Act, to restrict Johnson’s ability to hire and fire members of his cabinet. Johnson persisted and sought to fire Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, a Lincoln confidante. In early 1868, the House voted out articles of impeachment, but he was acquitted by one vote in the U.S. Senate. His primary accomplishment as president was the purchase of Alaska from Russia. He sought the Democratic Party nomination in 1868, was not successful and left office in 1869.

Without rehashing all that was Watergate or the Nixon administration, a once popular president, re-elected in a landslide, was irreparably harmed by his own paranoia and displays of a private side that broke demonstrably from the Richard Nixon which the public thought it knew.

Despite his many accomplishments, Nixon’s actions caused him to lose support within the U.S. Senate, as well as Nixon protege and then chair of the Republican National Committee, George H.W. Bush, who suggested first privately and then publicly that the president should resign for the good of the nation. As both chambers of Congress had heavy Democratic majorities and Republican senators began breaking publicly from the president, Nixon resigned from office Aug. 8, 1974. He was later pardoned by his successor, President Gerald Ford, and that pardon likely cost Ford reelection in 1976.

President Bill Clinton’s flawed personal behavior was hardly a secret in Arkansas, Washington or to his family, but the president chose to lie to Congress about some of that behavior. A newly elected Republican Congressional majority led by an aggressive House speaker with his own skeletons and agenda began impeachment proceedings against Clinton in October 1998. By majority vote, the House approved two articles of impeachment, named prosecutors and a trial went underway in the U.S. Senate on December 19, 1988. There were two counts being decided; the first was a 45 to 55 vote of guilty, and the second count was a vote of 50/50, with neither charge receiving the required two-thirds vote to convict. Clinton was acquitted and completed his second term in office.

Other columns will be written on these currently pending impeachment proceedings and the merits of those charges, but it is also worth noting to those screaming “lock him up,” that a guilty verdict in the U.S. Senate simply removes the impeached party from office, it carries no other financial or criminal penalties.

As there appear to be so few remaining unimpeachable sources in the eyes of the American public, our widening divide will most likely simply roll forward into the 2020 election cycle.

Though I was only in grade school during Watergate, I have much more recently watched the Democratic Party, in its eagerness to win the day, snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, while tripping down memory lane through the high school yearbooks of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Overreach in politics can be the most certain guarantee of backfire. Proceed with caution, let the facts fall where they may, and I strongly recommend against dancing on anyone’s political grave just yet.

Bill Crane also serves as a political analyst and commentator for Channel 2’s Action News, WSB-AM News/Talk 750 and now 95.5 FM, as well as a columnist for The Champion, DeKalb Free Press and Georgia Trend. Crane is a DeKalb native and business owner, living in Scottdale. You can reach him or comment on a column at bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

