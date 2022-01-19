In-person learning resumes in DeKalb County schools despite a lag in COVID-19 test results

Some DeKalb County School District faculty and staff returned to in-person learning without receiving COVID-19 test results.

“Unprecedented increase in demand for testing, along with the general holiday supply chain strain are causing COVID-19 lab reports [to return] much later than anticipated,” stated DCSD Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

After winter break, DCSD resumed the 2021-2022 school year virtually due to the rapid rise in positive COVID-19 cases throughout DeKalb County. In-person learning resumed on Jan. 10 despite some staff members not knowing their results.

DCSD collaborated with Our Community HealthCare System (OCHS) to offer PCR COVID-19 testing for staff and DCSD officials said OCHS had a doctor and nurses available to provide medical consultation, PCR testing, and rapid testing to any staff who reported not feeling well upon returning to the classroom.

One group of concerned residents, known collectively as the Coalition for a Safe DCSD Return, stated on their Facebook page that DCSD needs to switch to a more reliable testing company and “provide the clear, transparent communications stakeholders were promised.”

“Teachers who were tested at the Administrative and Industrial Complex (AIC) are reporting that they have yet to receive their results.

Parents are wanting a way to opt into surveillance testing, yet nothing has been offered to them. Other districts are providing clear communications outlining the new mitigations they’re implementing this semester, yet DCSD is just staying the course,” stated members with the group.

Officials with DCSD stated that OCHS worked with labs to identify staff with positive COVID-19 results first and made personal phone calls to them to provide results. OCHS also provided staff, who took the PCR test, an opportunity to take a rapid test at one of their other locations if needed. OCHS will provide rapid testing at the district’s office this week, said officials.

DCSD officials said the district will continue to hold monthly COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics for employees, students, and the community. Free vaccines and testing will be available for all ages. The next scheduled event is Jan. 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the AIC located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd in Stone Mountain. Registration for the event can be accessed at www.freecovidtesting.us/dekalb/.

Despite the lag in test results, Watson-Harris said the school district “remains committed to supporting the needs of all of our scholars and keeps their academic, physical, mental, and emotional safety as our number one priority.”

“To ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff, we will continue to consistently clean and sanitize our facilities while strictly adhering to the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By properly wearing masks and following mitigation strategies, our students can receive the instruction they need to learn, thrive, and reach their fullest potential,” said Watson-Harris.

To learn more about DCSD and COVID-19 protocols and the latest data, visit www.dekalbschoolsga.org/covid-19-health-and-safety/.

