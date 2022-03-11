Incumbent DeKalb County commissioner will not seek reelection

After serving four terms as DeKalb County’s District 2 commissioner, Jeff Rader officially announced March 9 that he will not seek reelection in the 2022 elections.

In downtown Decatur, Rader spoke to officials and the press about his more than 15 years of experience as a DeKalb County commissioner.

“The goals I’ve always had were the basic fundamentals of public service and making sure people in the lovely neighborhoods I represent were being well served by the county,” he said. “Often it has been my role to question and challenge proposals and decisions, and to make sure expectations were met. I’m very proud in some cases of the things that didn’t happen because of my efforts.”

Rader said he is proud of the work put in to increase amenities and green spaces in District 2, ensuring Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds helped with a backlog of projects and needs, working with CEO Michael Thurmond on water and sewer challenges the county has faced for years, and restoring financial integrity to DeKalb.

On his Facebook profile page, Rader stated that his decision not to seek reelection came after a series of community meetings where participants “reviewed the events and accomplishments of past years and where (he) gained insights on the public’s expectations for the future.”

“At these meetings, District 2 residents said they were enthused about their parks and neighborhoods. They believe that their interests are fairly represented and generally well protected. Notwithstanding the most rapid rate of growth in the county, the public supports growth strategies implemented in District 2, and is optimistic about our plans for development nodes in our area. Necessary infrastructure has been delivered, and there are plans for more of the recreational, cultural and commercial amenities that make our quality of life the best in DeKalb. Having never been opposed for reelection, I’m satisfied that in doing my best, I’ve met your expectations,” said Rader.

During his time as an elected official, Rader stated that he often spent much of his tenure “playing defense.”

“It hasn’t always been easy. Colorful, petulant and ultimately corrupt officials joined and were removed from the governing authority, either by the voters or law enforcement. Opaque purchasing practices, favoritism and petty theft cost us years of time in meeting pressing challenges that remain today. At times, it seemed like blocking and tackling was the most important objective,” said Rader.

During his public announcement, Rader said he cares deeply about the success of the next District 2 commissioner and endorsed Brookhaven resident Michelle Long Spears, who previously served on the DeKalb Board of Ethics.

Long Spears was on hand to announce her candidacy stating that she is “focused on bringing people together and uniting everyone behind a common vision to create a better DeKalb for all.”

“I want to work towards moving the needle on some issues like housing, for example,” she said. “I see myself as a change-maker and good-trouble-maker. I want to work collaboratively with other people to make our community a better place.”

“While my tenure on the commission will close at year’s end, my successor will face the future with different skills,” said Rader. “It will be your responsibility to judge for yourself, and to select a new commissioner who can serve District 2 with integrity, creativity, and fidelity to the public interest of the district and DeKalb County.”

Qualifying for the 2022 General Primary Elections, held May 24, ends March 11. In DeKalb County, commissioners will be elected in Districts 2, 3 and 7.

For more information, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov.

130 total views, 130 views today