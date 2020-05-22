Independent restaurants face special challenges during health crisis

While businesses large and small across the globe are feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, among the first and hardest hit has been the independent restaurant industry, according to Independent Restaurant Coalition (IRC), a national organization focused on saving restaurants not part of a national or international corporation. The Independent Restaurant Coalition, formed by chefs and independent restaurant owners across the country, describes itself as “a grassroots movement to secure vital protections for the nation’s more than 500,000 independent restaurants and the more than 11 million restaurant workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

IRC officials cite the May Bureau of Labor Statistics report on job losses, which shows that the food and beverage industry suffered more layoffs than any other industry. Food and beverage establishments lost 5.5 million jobs last month, or about 27 percent of total job losses for April, according to the report.

“If March was bad, April was the worst-case scenario for America’s 500,000 independent restaurants. Independent restaurants need a $120 billion stabilization fund to give us a fighting chance at putting 11 million people back to work. Restaurants were the first to close and will be the last to reopen,” declares a recent statement from IRC.

Pasquale Pascarella, chef owner of The White Bull restaurant in downtown Decatur which is temporarily closed, said owners of eateries such as his are being hit from several angles. “When I reopen, I will have to have fewer seats inside because of social distancing. At the same time not as many people will be dining out for a while. Some will be worried about being out in public; others because their incomes have dropped won’t be able to afford groceries, let alone dining out,” he said, adding that he wants to apply for a permit that will allow him to seat diners outside but because Decatur city government offices are closed, he has been unable to file the paperwork.

Pascarella also owns an Atlanta restaurant specializing in pizza and pasta that has continued to thrive. “That’s what people want right now, comfort food,” he said, contrasting the fare at his Atlanta restaurant with that at The White Bull, described on its website as showcasing “Georgia’s freshest ingredients at the height of their growing season.” He speculated that some higher-end restaurants may at least temporarily opt for less expensive offerings.

IRC is calling for a stronger response from Congress to problems it says are unique to independent restaurants. “A quarter of the people who lost their jobs last month worked in a restaurant, yet we’ve seen nothing from Congress that will help ensure these people will have jobs to return to when this crisis ends or that will save an industry that contributes $1 trillion to our economy,” a statement from the organization declares.

“While we are pleased that Congress is proposing changes to the PPP, any fixes to the program are an eight-week Band-Aid for an 18-month problem. The PPP is helping some small businesses survive the crisis, but it’s not working for independent restaurants,” the statement continues. “Many independent restaurants aren’t getting relief, and among the small group that are, they won’t be able to use that relief when shelter-in-place orders are lifted. Congress must take action and pass a stabilization fund.”

Pascarella said he supports efforts to salvage the industry but he believes the government has done all it can do. “I like the idea of restaurant owners coming together to support each other. We don’t do enough of that,” he commented.

“I come from a family of immigrants and we’re very careful with money,” Pascarella continued. “Fortunately, I had money saved for hard times, though I never imagined anything like this. Although the application process is not easy, I was able to get some government funds. In the long run, it’s not enough to assure our future. I may at some point have to lay off some employees—but which ones? They’re all great. I don’t want to let anyone go.”

He and other restaurant owners acknowledge that the immediate future doesn’t look bright for the industry. A National Bureau of Economic Research survey in April estimated restaurants only have a 30 percent chance of staying open if the COVID-19 crisis lasts four months, the lowest odds of survival of any industry. Last month, the IRC and James Beard Foundation released a survey that found 80 percent of independent restaurant owners in shutdown areas were not certain they would be able to reopen after the pandemic ends.

