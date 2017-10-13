Replacement elementary school site plan approved by DeKalb County school board

DeKalb County School District’s (DCSD) board of education unanimously approved site plans for the replacement of Indian Creek Elementary School on Oct. 2.

The school—located at 724 N. Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston—will be demolished and rebuilt into a three-story, 1,200-seat, 151,000-square-foot facility complete with a courtyard, playground, play field and room for further improvements, according to the plan provided by architects from CGLS Architects.

In the process, Indian Creek Elementary is subject to lose its existing track and field, as the new plans detail the new school will be built in their current area. The site of the current school building, near the intersections of N. Indian Creek Drive and Indian Creek Way, will be transformed into a 2-acre field, but will have no track.

The site plan will be submitted to the Georgia Department of Education with environmental, flood plain, flow test, risk hazard and road study reports following board approval.

Indian Creek’s rebuild was approved as part of DCSD’s special local option sales tax (E-SPLOST) project list in November 2016. A formal resolution to phase out the school was passed in April 2017, according to DCSD chief operation officer Joshua Williams.

According to its most recent facility condition assessment (FCA), Indian Creek Elementary was originally built in 1961 with additions built in 1991, 1994 and 2000. The school’s structure is two main buildings and features a soccer field, track, playground and hard surface play area.

The FCA scores facilities on a point system up to 100. Indian Creek Elementary’s FCA score is 38.43, with deficiencies identified in the school’s roof, air-conditioning, furnishings and other mechanical systems.

The FCA states the entire school needs approximately $11.6 million in repairs.

Beyond structural deficiencies, Indian Creek Elementary is one of the most crowded elementary schools in DCSD. According to school officials, approximately 1150 students are enrolled at Indian Creek and the school’s capacity is about 900 students.

The tear-down and rebuild of Indian Creek Elementary, according to the E-SPLOST project list, is expected to cost $28.5 million total and begin July 2018. The project is scheduled to be completed by November 2019.

