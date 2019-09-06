Inmates can learn life skills while serving time

DeKalb County Jail inmates may have the opportunity to begin a new career after incarceration, thanks to an inmate technical education program.

At a news conference at Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) on Aug. 28, officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office outlined details of the program.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann, the program is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor and in partnership with WorkSource DeKalb, GPTC and the Technical College System of Georgia.

Mann said he hopes inmates who develop valuable skills will be less likely to repeat criminal behavior.

“We consider this a groundbreaking local public safety initiative,” Mann said. “For almost a year now, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has been developing, with our partners, a strategy to reintroduce offenders into our community.”

Since Aug. 19, nine DeKalb County inmates have attended welding classes at GPTC as part of an eight-month program. Worksource DeKalb officials said welding jobs are in high demand in DeKalb County. Participants in the program are transported from jail to the college campus. School officials said measures have been taken to avoid contact among inmates and students or personnel at the school, unless authorized by program staff members.

The program cost of more than $3,000 per inmate, which includes enrollment, books and materials; however, GPTC waived application and enrollment fees for participants in the program.

Inmates for the program were selected by jail program coordinators. The program is available to inmates who have been convicted and have been ordered to serve no more than two years at the DeKalb County Jail.

“We want these inmates to do something productive with their lives,” said GPTC President Tavarez Holston. “We want to provide the community with a qualified and skilled workforce. This is one of the ways we can provide workers. Each of the students who come through our doors can go out in the world and be productive.”

Worksource DeKalb has agreed to work with inmates during and after graduation to help them become job ready. Inmates will have opportunities to attend job readiness workshops and receive help with resume building and interviewing skills.

“At Worksource DeKalb, our goal is to ensure these inmates receive training. This is not just about a job, this is about them preparing for the next step in their life,” said Theresa Austin-Gibbons, director of Worksource DeKalb.

Currently, welding is the only class offered to inmates through the program, but Mann said there are plans to add more classes in the future.

