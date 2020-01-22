“Integrity, commitment and good judgment”

DeKalb County Board of Education narrowing superintendent candidates

By Asia Ashley and John Hewitt

Nearly 70 candidates have applied to become DeKalb County School District’s next superintendent. Those candidates are from 20 states, according to a statement from Porter Novelli, a public relations firm hired by the BOE in October to manage communications regarding the superintendent at a rate of $25,000 per month.

Based on resident feedback during community forums, focus groups and online surveys in November, respondents indicated that the top three characteristics the next superintendent should have are integrity, commitment to the community and good judgment.

“The vast majority of candidates met DeKalb’s key criteria based on a profile developed with community input,” according to the statement. “The high number of qualified applicants affirms the progress made by the DeKalb County School District and suggests that the superintendent position is one of the most sought after in the country.”

BWP & Associates, a firm specializing in school superintendent searches, was selected in September to lead the search to replace former superintendent Stephen Green, who announced in May that he would leave the district at the end of the 2019-20 school year. However, Green, who came to the district in 2015, left in November through a separation agreement with the BOE.

DeKalb residents’ desire for integrity, commitment to the community and good judgement in their next superintendent appears to stem from the district’s history of superintendents.

Green was one of seven full-time or interim superintendents in the last 20 years, including Johnny Brown who held the position from 2002-2004 and was paid a $400,000 exit package. Crawford Lewis served 2004-2010 and was paid an $85,000 exit package; he was ultimately sentenced to serve one-and-one-half years in prison for racketeering. Current interim superintendent Ramona Tyson held the position from February 2010 until Cheryl Atkinson was named superintendent in 2011; Atkinson was released in 2013 by the school board in what was referred to as “mutual understanding” and was paid a $115,000 exit package. Following Atkinson was interim superintendent Michael Thurmond who was named to the position by then-governor Nathan Deal. Thurmond held the position until 2015 while the district fought to regain accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Green followed Thurmond as superintendent until being relieved of his duties in 2019. Tyson is now again in the position of interim superintendent after Green’s departure.

According to the superintendent search timeline posted on the school district’s website, the DeKalb County BOE is currently selecting finalists and conducting interviews this month. In February, the board plans to select a finalist and negotiate a contract with the chosen candidate for superintendent. The new superintendent is expected to be presented to the community next month and start the position by July 1.

